All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Ballet gymnastic classes, teacher helps girls to practice stretching exercise. Support from experienced instructor choreographer. Group of teen girls in a dance school stretch fingers on legs.
U
By UpStock 701
- Stock footage ID: 1083766498
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22Female Ballet Dancer stands before a trio of young Ballerinas demonstrating the movements and encouraging leg and arm extension
4k00:16Young Asian sporty attractive people practicing yoga lesson with instructor. Asia group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio. Sport activity, gymnastics or ballet dancing class.
4k00:23Young Asian sporty attractive people practicing yoga lesson with instructor. Asia group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio. Sport activity, gymnastics or ballet dancing class.
hd00:13Female Ballet Dancer stands before a trio of young Ballerinas demonstrating the movements and encouraging leg and arm extension
4k00:25Young Asian sporty attractive people practicing yoga lesson with instructor. Asia group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio. Sport activity, gymnastics or ballet dancing class.
4k00:12Asian young fit sport woman training yoga doing headstand pose on floor in room in evening. Girl concentrate on body strength and lift body up, beautiful posture. Meditation yoga workout for health.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Group of teen girls do exercise at ballet gymnastics class in dance school. They stretch finger on their leg, practicing and training. Striving to self-improvement, to improve skills.
4k00:10Clothing designer is trying new clothes on mannequin, fixing it with needles. Tailor working on a new model in studio, taking measures. Hobby and creative profession, independent atelier owner
4k00:08Seamstress working in her atelier, studio with sewing machine. Clothes fashion designer at work. Creative business from home, making handmade product.
4k00:09Clothing designer is trying new clothes on mannequin, fixing it with needles. Tailor working on a new model in studio, taking measures. Hobby and creative profession, independent atelier owner
4k00:10Young woman clothing designer creates designed handmade underwear in her studio. She tries the final product - female body. Draping a mannequin. Creative business from home concept.
4k00:08Girls with teacher in dance school, ballet gymnastics classes. Instructor helps their students to perform exercise with crossbar stick. Stretching under the control of experienced caring coach.
4k00:06Ballet gymnastic classes, teacher helps girl to practice stretching exercise. Support from experienced positive instructor. Trainer talks to student, smiling and giving motivation