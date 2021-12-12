All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Group of teen girls do exercise at ballet gymnastics class in dance school. They stretch finger on their leg, practicing and training. Striving to self-improvement, to improve skills.
U
By UpStock 701
- Stock footage ID: 1083766495
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|744.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07A group of young people in the martial arts class perform an attack and kicks. Professional athletes are preparing for a championship or competition. Taekwondo or karate.
4k00:07Three performer street dancers rehearse outdoor dance near blue building. Group teenagers wears stylishly fashionable shirts black sunglasses, stands in line, make synchronized movements with hands
hd00:16SHANGHAI, CHINA - March 29: School boy practicing football on playground with coach on March 29, 2015 in Shanghai, China.
hd00:20Teens taking part in dancing battle outside. Group of street dancers performing different moves on dark street
4k00:17Brave powerful asian guy fighting alone against three strong warriors in white kimono. He perform active martial tricks and makes forceful attack. Slow motion and rapid. Part 1.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Ballet gymnastic classes, teacher helps girls to practice stretching exercise. Support from experienced instructor choreographer. Group of teen girls in a dance school stretch fingers on legs.
4k00:10Clothing designer is trying new clothes on mannequin, fixing it with needles. Tailor working on a new model in studio, taking measures. Hobby and creative profession, independent atelier owner
4k00:08Seamstress working in her atelier, studio with sewing machine. Clothes fashion designer at work. Creative business from home, making handmade product.
4k00:09Clothing designer is trying new clothes on mannequin, fixing it with needles. Tailor working on a new model in studio, taking measures. Hobby and creative profession, independent atelier owner
4k00:10Young woman clothing designer creates designed handmade underwear in her studio. She tries the final product - female body. Draping a mannequin. Creative business from home concept.
4k00:08Girls with teacher in dance school, ballet gymnastics classes. Instructor helps their students to perform exercise with crossbar stick. Stretching under the control of experienced caring coach.
4k00:06Ballet gymnastic classes, teacher helps girl to practice stretching exercise. Support from experienced positive instructor. Trainer talks to student, smiling and giving motivation