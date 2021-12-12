All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young sporty woman training abdominal muscles using dumbbell at home. Brunette woman making abs exercises on mat. Bodycare and fitness concept. Woman working out for better health indoors. 4K, UHD
S
By SPY_studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083757099
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|398.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11African american woman in sportswear doing workout burning fat calories training strength practicing effort domestic fitness females aerobics sport fit at home slow motion
4k00:09Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
4k00:21fitness athletes training intense workout using battle ropes team exercise challenge in gym friends high five enjoying healthy bodybuilding lifestyle together
4k00:26New normal sport outdoor, young Asian fit sport woman stretching her body warm up before workout outdoor. The girl in sportswear exercises outside in the evening sunset for health and wellbeing.
hd00:09Closeup view of young beautiful fit woman dusting powder on her hands wrapped in boxing tapes as she prepares for a workout at the gym. Slowmotion shot
4k00:16Group Young beautiful woman asian running on a treadmill at gym. Fitness and healthy lifestyle concept. Side view of girl in sportswear jogging exercise. Slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Athletic Beautiful Woman Does Push-ups as Part of Her Cross Fitness, Bodybuilding Gym Training Routine. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand, Looks into Camera. She's Tired after Intensive Cross Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Training and making physical exercises for abdominal muscles indoors. Young sporty woman training abs at home. Fitness for weight loss using dumbbell. 4K, UHD
4k00:13Fit woman doing bicycle crunches exercise. Bodycare and fitness concept. Fitness woman working out for better health indoors. 4K, UHD
4k00:10Woman in sportswear training and making physical exercises for legs indoors. Fit female in squat position training legs and butt at home on mat. Body care. Close-up in 4K, UHD
4k00:26Sporty woman practicing yoga on sup boards. Young females standing on sup and exercising in summer morning. Harmony with nature. Healthy lifestyle concept. 4K, UHD
4k00:28Women practicing yoga on sup boards. Sporty females stretching on supboards. Healthy lifestyle concept. Young females training on sup board at lake. Close-up in 4K, UHD
4k00:13Women practicing in open lake on sup boards. Fitness females training on supboard outdoors. Healthy lifestyle concept. 4K, UHD
4k00:12Young woman making side plank building strong core at home on mat. Fit girl training indoors. Fitness concept. 4K, UHD
Related video keywords
4kabdominalsabsaerobicathleteathleticbeautifulbody carebodycarebrunetteclose-upconceptcrunchcrunchesdoingdomesticdumbbellendurancefitnessfloorgirlgymhealthhealthyhobbyhomeindoorlossmakematmusclemusclesmuscularpersonphysicalpracticingprofessionalshapeslimsportivesportsweartraintraineruhdweightwomanwork outworkoutyoung