All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman in sportswear training and making physical exercises for legs indoors. Fit female in squat position training legs and butt at home on mat. Body care. Close-up in 4K, UHD
S
By SPY_studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083757096
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|460.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17strong young woman running on stormy beach sprinting fast exercising cardio workout training focused female athlete runner in cloudy seaside background tracking close up
4k00:11African american woman in sportswear doing workout burning fat calories training strength practicing effort domestic fitness females aerobics sport fit at home slow motion
4k00:09Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
4k00:14Closeup athletic feet running on treadmill in fitness gym. Back view of black shoes having workout on treadmill. Low view sneakers training in sport club.
4k00:09Woman running on running machine at home.Full length profile shot of a fit woman jogging on a treadmill in the kitchen.
4k00:08Follow-up Shot of Young Athlete Woman Running Fast down the Road, Training Hard, Getting Ready for Race Competition or Marathon. Fit Girl in Black Sportswear Jogging At Dawn along the Green Fields.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:07Track and field runner hurdles on the professional sports arena with bleaches full of people. Athlete wears unbranded clothes. Arena and people on it are made in 3D.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Training and making physical exercises for abdominal muscles indoors. Young sporty woman training abs at home. Fitness for weight loss using dumbbell. 4K, UHD
4k00:13Fit woman doing bicycle crunches exercise. Bodycare and fitness concept. Fitness woman working out for better health indoors. 4K, UHD
4k00:12Young sporty woman training abdominal muscles using dumbbell at home. Brunette woman making abs exercises on mat. Bodycare and fitness concept. Woman working out for better health indoors. 4K, UHD
4k00:26Sporty woman practicing yoga on sup boards. Young females standing on sup and exercising in summer morning. Harmony with nature. Healthy lifestyle concept. 4K, UHD
4k00:28Women practicing yoga on sup boards. Sporty females stretching on supboards. Healthy lifestyle concept. Young females training on sup board at lake. Close-up in 4K, UHD
4k00:13Women practicing in open lake on sup boards. Fitness females training on supboard outdoors. Healthy lifestyle concept. 4K, UHD
4k00:12Young woman making side plank building strong core at home on mat. Fit girl training indoors. Fitness concept. 4K, UHD
Related video keywords
4kactiveactivityaerobicballbodybody carebodycarebuttbuttockscloseclose-upconceptdeterminationdoingdomesticeffortenduranceexercisefemalefitfitnessfloorgirlgymhealthhealthyhomeindoorleggingslegslossmatmotionphysicalpositionprofessionalsportsportswearsquatstrengthstretchtrainingweightwellbeingwomanworkoutyoung