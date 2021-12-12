 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Masseur doing back massage to young woman in massage room with soft lighting. Body relaxation and skin care. Female relaxing lying on massage table. 4K, UHD

S

By SPY_studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083757051
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Spa facial Massage. Face Massage in beauty spa salon. Beauty Treatments. Body care, skin care, wellness, wellbeing, beauty treatment concept. Slow motion 240 fps 4K UHD video 3840x2160
4k00:28Spa facial Massage. Face Massage in beauty spa salon. Beauty Treatments. Body care, skin care, wellness, wellbeing, beauty treatment concept. Slow motion 240 fps 4K UHD video 3840x2160
Massage concept. Beautiful young woman reciving relxing massage-
4k00:16Massage concept. Beautiful young woman reciving relxing massage-
Charming modern couple enjoying a face massage in wellness salon. Relaxing and health.
hd00:17Charming modern couple enjoying a face massage in wellness salon. Relaxing and health.
Young woman having massage in spa salon. Close-up of woman relaxing during back massage lying on massage table in slow motion
4k00:20Young woman having massage in spa salon. Close-up of woman relaxing during back massage lying on massage table in slow motion
Young woman having feet massage in beauty spa salon, close up. Masseur kneads the foot and leg of a young beautiful girl at candle background
hd00:15Young woman having feet massage in beauty spa salon, close up. Masseur kneads the foot and leg of a young beautiful girl at candle background
Young unrecognizable woman gets professional back massage in spa salon. Beautiful naked lady with perfect skin gets relaxing massage. Concept of luxury professional massage. Shooting in slow motion.
hd00:18Young unrecognizable woman gets professional back massage in spa salon. Beautiful naked lady with perfect skin gets relaxing massage. Concept of luxury professional massage. Shooting in slow motion.
Female masseuse does back massage to young unrecognizable woman in spa centre, close-up. Woman massage therapist performs circular movements to relax back muscles. Shooting in slow motion.
hd00:13Female masseuse does back massage to young unrecognizable woman in spa centre, close-up. Woman massage therapist performs circular movements to relax back muscles. Shooting in slow motion.
Young woman having massage in spa salon. Close-up of woman relaxing during back massage lying on massage table in slow motion. 4k, UHD
4k00:10Young woman having massage in spa salon. Close-up of woman relaxing during back massage lying on massage table in slow motion. 4k, UHD
Same model in other videos
Close-up of male hands doing professional hot stone massage for legs to young woman on massage table. Beauty treatments. Evening warm light. 4k, UHD
4k00:28Close-up of male hands doing professional hot stone massage for legs to young woman on massage table. Beauty treatments. Evening warm light. 4k, UHD
Warm magic atmosphere in spa salon. Young woman getting shoulder and back massage. Beautiful young woman having massage for shoulders in spa in ambient light.
4k00:19Warm magic atmosphere in spa salon. Young woman getting shoulder and back massage. Beautiful young woman having massage for shoulders in spa in ambient light.
Masseur doing professional massage to young woman on massage table. Candles at foreground. Wellness and beauty treatment concept. Beauty treatments. Young woman relaxing in spa center.
4k00:14Masseur doing professional massage to young woman on massage table. Candles at foreground. Wellness and beauty treatment concept. Beauty treatments. Young woman relaxing in spa center.
Male hands doing professional massage to young woman on massage table. Beauty treatments. Close-up view of masseur hands
4k00:22Male hands doing professional massage to young woman on massage table. Beauty treatments. Close-up view of masseur hands
Woman relaxing during back massage in spa. Young blonde woman lying on massage table at salon. Wellness and beauty treatment concept. Low key. 4k, UHD
4k00:22Woman relaxing during back massage in spa. Young blonde woman lying on massage table at salon. Wellness and beauty treatment concept. Low key. 4k, UHD
Woman enjoying body and back massage at spa club. Close-up of young female having massage in spa center. Body relaxation and skin care concept
4k00:22Woman enjoying body and back massage at spa club. Close-up of young female having massage in spa center. Body relaxation and skin care concept
Woman relaxing during back massage in spa. Young blonde woman lying on massage table at salon. Wellness and beauty treatment concept. Low key. 4k, UHD
4k00:18Woman relaxing during back massage in spa. Young blonde woman lying on massage table at salon. Wellness and beauty treatment concept. Low key. 4k, UHD
Young woman having massage in spa salon. Blonde female relaxing during back massage lying on massage table with closer eyes. Evening light with candles. 4k, UHD
4k00:19Young woman having massage in spa salon. Blonde female relaxing during back massage lying on massage table with closer eyes. Evening light with candles. 4k, UHD

Related video keywords