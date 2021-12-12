All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman doing exercise for legs and arms. Sporty blonde training at home using dumbbell. Healthy lifestyle. Young woman doing squats in black leggings indoors. 4K, UHD
S
By SPY_studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083757033
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|789.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Shot of a fit young woman exercising with pilates ball at gym. Female athlete doing workout using medicine ball.
4k00:11African american woman in sportswear doing workout burning fat calories training strength practicing effort domestic fitness females aerobics sport fit at home slow motion
4k00:09Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
4k00:10Cinematic shot of happy smiling mature senior couple doing exercises of gymnastics together at home. Concept of healthy lifestyle, fitness, recreation, couple goals, well being, retirement, elderly.
4k00:13Group of five sporty women practicing yoga lesson with instructor, workout in summer park doing exercise outdoor in meadow. Teamwork, good mood and healthy life concept.
4k00:06Male and Female Couple Exercising on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Muscular Athletes Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Luxury Fitness Club. Back View Slow Motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Young Pregnant Woman Doing Stretching and Fitness in Living Room at Home. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Underwater Shot: Fit Beautiful Swimmer doing Laps in Swimming Pool. Professional Female Athlete swims at Great Speed. Ready To Set World Championship Record. Colorful Artistic Stylish Tracking Shot
Same model in other videos
4k00:29Fit blonde doing stretching exercises for neck sitting on bed. Wellness concept. Young woman stretching at home in sleepwear. Morning fitness. 4K, UHD
4k00:11Fitness for weight loss. Training and making physical exercises for legs indoors. Young sporty woman training buttocks using ball at home. Female in black leggings with fitness ball. 4K, UHD
4k00:12Blonde woman training body in studio. Fit female in black leggings with dumbbell. Fitness for weight loss. Training and making physical exercises indoors. 4K, UHD
4k00:26Sporty woman practicing yoga on sup boards. Young females standing on sup and exercising in summer morning. Harmony with nature. Healthy lifestyle concept. 4K, UHD
4k00:28Women practicing yoga on sup boards. Sporty females stretching on supboards. Healthy lifestyle concept. Young females training on sup board at lake. Close-up in 4K, UHD
4k00:12Women practicing yoga on sup boards. Sporty females stretching sitting on supboards. Healthy lifestyle concept. Young females training on sup board at lake. Close-up in 4K, UHD
4k00:13Women practicing in open lake on sup boards. Fitness females training on supboard outdoors. Healthy lifestyle concept. 4K, UHD
Related video keywords
4kaerobicarmsathleteathleticbarblackblondebodybodycarecaucasianchoreographicconceptdisciplinedoingdumbbellexercisefemalefitnessgirlgracegymnasticshealthyindoorindoorsinstructorleggingslegslifestylemuscularphysicalpracticepracticingshapesportsportysquatsstrengthstretchstrongstudiotraintrainerweightwomanworkoutyoung