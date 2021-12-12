 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Woman practices yoga at sunset in park. Fit woman practicing yoga. Athletic girl stretching in park. Healthy lifestyle concept in 4K, UHD

S

By SPY_studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083757012
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV890.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV51.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.1 MB

Related stock videos

4K beautiful girl in white clothes doing yoga in the mountains,sunrise,sun glare, close-up
4k00:104K beautiful girl in white clothes doing yoga in the mountains,sunrise,sun glare, close-up
Healthy woman meditating in pose lotus over orange sun
hd00:28Healthy woman meditating in pose lotus over orange sun
Silhouette of a beautiful Yoga woman in the morning on a beach rock by the sea a woman in yoga lotus meditation position front to seaside at sunrise sitting
hd00:20Silhouette of a beautiful Yoga woman in the morning on a beach rock by the sea a woman in yoga lotus meditation position front to seaside at sunrise sitting
Girl practices yoga near the ocean
hd00:16Girl practices yoga near the ocean
Young woman silhouette practicing yoga on the sea beach at sunset. Slim woman doing gymnastics over morning sun. Girl with a slender figure practices yoga near the ocean at sunrise. Sport and health.
4k00:26Young woman silhouette practicing yoga on the sea beach at sunset. Slim woman doing gymnastics over morning sun. Girl with a slender figure practices yoga near the ocean at sunrise. Sport and health.
Relax woman walking on beach, Walking on beach, Young woman wearing hat walking on beach, Woman enjoy walking on beach with sunset,Sunset beach with woman walk across beach, Silhouette beach with lady
hd00:07Relax woman walking on beach, Walking on beach, Young woman wearing hat walking on beach, Woman enjoy walking on beach with sunset,Sunset beach with woman walk across beach, Silhouette beach with lady
Woman professional yoga instructor practicing yoga on the empty class at sunset.
hd00:19Woman professional yoga instructor practicing yoga on the empty class at sunset.
Holiday concept. Old people are practicing fresh breath by the sea. 4k Resolution.
4k00:11Holiday concept. Old people are practicing fresh breath by the sea. 4k Resolution.
Same model in other videos
Young woman walking in park with yoga mat. Brunette female preparing for yoga or fitness training. Concept of fitness, healthy lifestyle, calm. 4K, UHD
4k00:22Young woman walking in park with yoga mat. Brunette female preparing for yoga or fitness training. Concept of fitness, healthy lifestyle, calm. 4K, UHD
Young lady performing yoga pose outdoors. Sport woman in sportswear doing yoga exercise in park. 4K, UHD
4k00:17Young lady performing yoga pose outdoors. Sport woman in sportswear doing yoga exercise in park. 4K, UHD
Fitness woman walking in park with yoga mat. Back view of young female outdoors. Concept of fitness, healthy lifestyle, calm. 4K, UHD
4k00:10Fitness woman walking in park with yoga mat. Back view of young female outdoors. Concept of fitness, healthy lifestyle, calm. 4K, UHD
Woman practicing yoga. Athletic girl stretching in park. Female practices yoga in park. Healthy lifestyle concept in 4K, UHD
4k00:21Woman practicing yoga. Athletic girl stretching in park. Female practices yoga in park. Healthy lifestyle concept in 4K, UHD
Woman stretching body outdoors. Young athletic female performing yoga pose in park. Woman training on green grass. Pilates. Healthy lifestyle. 4K, UHD
4k00:28Woman stretching body outdoors. Young athletic female performing yoga pose in park. Woman training on green grass. Pilates. Healthy lifestyle. 4K, UHD
Female stretching body outdoors. Young athletic woman performing yoga pose in park. Healthy lifestyle. 4K, UHD
4k00:09Female stretching body outdoors. Young athletic woman performing yoga pose in park. Healthy lifestyle. 4K, UHD
Fitness woman doing yoga exercises on green grass. Woman practices yoga at sunset in park. 4K, UHD
4k00:20Fitness woman doing yoga exercises on green grass. Woman practices yoga at sunset in park. 4K, UHD
Young woman meditating and raising hands up breathing fresh air in park. Fit brunette woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position. Sunbeam. 4K, UHD
4k00:24Young woman meditating and raising hands up breathing fresh air in park. Fit brunette woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position. Sunbeam. 4K, UHD

Related video keywords