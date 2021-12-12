All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young lady performing yoga pose outdoors. Sport woman in sportswear doing yoga exercise in park. 4K, UHD
S
By SPY_studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083757009
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|846.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:134K locked shot with young mother doing exercise on yoga mat with little daughter climbs over her back with joyful, she training lovely girl posing yoga in living room at home, healthy family concept
4k00:11A movement wide shot of a beautiful fitness conscious young woman sitting in crossed leg posture (Sukhasana) outside on a yoga mat. An attractive fit girl performing yoga in outdoors in a garden.
4k00:08A movement close up shot of a beautiful fitness conscious young woman sitting in crossed leg posture (Sukhasana) outside on a yoga mat. An attractive fit girl performing yoga outdoors in a garden
4k00:11A movement shot of a beautiful and fitness conscious young woman sitting in crossed leg posture (Sukhasana) outside on a Yoga mat. An attractive and fit girl performing yoga in outdoors in a garden.
4k00:37Surya Namaskar by Senior Citizen or an Old Indian Man Performing Yoga Early Morning, in his Terrace in white Tshirt and Pants. Stay Home Stay Safe and Fit
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Young woman walking in park with yoga mat. Brunette female preparing for yoga or fitness training. Concept of fitness, healthy lifestyle, calm. 4K, UHD
4k00:19Woman practices yoga at sunset in park. Fit woman practicing yoga. Athletic girl stretching in park. Healthy lifestyle concept in 4K, UHD
4k00:10Fitness woman walking in park with yoga mat. Back view of young female outdoors. Concept of fitness, healthy lifestyle, calm. 4K, UHD
4k00:21Woman practicing yoga. Athletic girl stretching in park. Female practices yoga in park. Healthy lifestyle concept in 4K, UHD
4k00:28Woman stretching body outdoors. Young athletic female performing yoga pose in park. Woman training on green grass. Pilates. Healthy lifestyle. 4K, UHD
4k00:09Female stretching body outdoors. Young athletic woman performing yoga pose in park. Healthy lifestyle. 4K, UHD
4k00:20Fitness woman doing yoga exercises on green grass. Woman practices yoga at sunset in park. 4K, UHD
Related video keywords
4kadultasanabeautifulbodybreathcaucasiancityenergyeveningexercisefemalefitnessflexiblefreedomgrassgreenhandhappinessharmonyhealthleisurelifestylemeditationnatureoneoutdooroutdoorsoutsideparkperformingpilatesposepracticepracticingrelaxrelaxationslow motionsportsportswearstretchingsunnysunsetuhdviewwellnesswomanyogayoung