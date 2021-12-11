 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Snow covered mountains in the midwest

A

By Amy Lewin Photography

  • Stock footage ID: 1083740248
Video clip length: 00:48FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV232.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV114.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.5 MB

Related stock videos

Chunk of glacier collapsing into the lake Argentino on the patagonian region. Slow motion.
hd00:28Chunk of glacier collapsing into the lake Argentino on the patagonian region. Slow motion.
Atmospheric smoke 4K Fog effect. VFX Element. Haze background. Abstract smoke cloud. Smoke in slow motion on black background. White smoke slowly floating through space against black background.
4k00:30Atmospheric smoke 4K Fog effect. VFX Element. Haze background. Abstract smoke cloud. Smoke in slow motion on black background. White smoke slowly floating through space against black background.
The Himalayas Everest Beautiful Mountain Range Winter Inspiring Landscape Snow Cold Sea Of Clouds Aerial Flight Footage Over Peaks Epic Panorama Nature Success Summit Top Peak 4K
4k00:15The Himalayas Everest Beautiful Mountain Range Winter Inspiring Landscape Snow Cold Sea Of Clouds Aerial Flight Footage Over Peaks Epic Panorama Nature Success Summit Top Peak 4K
Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
Aurora Borealis Milky Way Galaxy Rise Time Lapse Stars Over Mountains Simulated Northern Lights
4k00:22Aurora Borealis Milky Way Galaxy Rise Time Lapse Stars Over Mountains Simulated Northern Lights
Climbers Walking Up Mountain Expedition Aerial Flight Epic Mountain Range Climb To Success Beautiful Peak Winter Vacation Exploration Adventure Hiking Tourism Concept.
hd00:20Climbers Walking Up Mountain Expedition Aerial Flight Epic Mountain Range Climb To Success Beautiful Peak Winter Vacation Exploration Adventure Hiking Tourism Concept.
Calving a glacier
hd00:30Calving a glacier
Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
4k00:14Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
4k00:12Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
Woman with arms raised by lake looking at snowy mountain view lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape Girl wearing yellow jacket enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Norway
4k00:15Woman with arms raised by lake looking at snowy mountain view lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape Girl wearing yellow jacket enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Norway
Pan Left to Right: Woman Walking UP the Cold Watery Area of Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska With Ice Formed Above
4k00:15Pan Left to Right: Woman Walking UP the Cold Watery Area of Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska With Ice Formed Above
South Sister and Mt. Bachelor, Oregon circa-2018. Morning aerial view of South Sister mountain revealed from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:30South Sister and Mt. Bachelor, Oregon circa-2018. Morning aerial view of South Sister mountain revealed from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.

Related video keywords