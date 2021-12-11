All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Negative Covid-19 neon text animation video. 4k
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083738319
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|150.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|698 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Negative result of COVID-19 test. Medical lab worker holding testing blood samples and checking negative result. Coronavirus. Close-up shot in 4K, UHD
4k00:10Medical worker shows negative result of COVID-19 test and takes off protective glasses and mask at USA flag. Smiling microbiologist with blue surgical gloves. Blood test. Virus concept in 4K, UHD
4k00:10Medical worker shows negative result of COVID-19 test and takes off protective glasses and mask at white background. Smiling microbiologist at USA flag. Blood test. Virus concept in 4K, UHD
4k00:08Negative result of virus test. Medical lab worker holding testing blood samples and checking negative result. Close-up shot in 4K, UHD
4k00:37Corona Virus Red Slideshow amazing Backdrop Background Covid-19 coronavirus Global Epidemic 4K Animation For info graphic videos
Related video keywords
4kantigenasianatkcoronacoronaviruscovid-19diagnosisdiseasedoctorhandhealthhospitalinfectious diseasekitlaboratorymakingmedicalmedical clinicmedical exammedical injectionmedicinemothernasalnegativenegative emotionnurseorderpandemicpatientpcrpediatricianpeoplepreparationprotectionprotective face maskprotective gloverubbersittingsmallswabsymbolsyringetestthaiuniformvaccinationvaccineviruswomen