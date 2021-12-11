 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Covid-19 Vaccinated neon text animation. 4K

S

By Salman Ali Jee

  • Stock footage ID: 1083738271
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV249.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV3.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV771 kB

Related stock videos

Sign of temporary closure Patong beach Phuket, Thailand. During Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic prevention outbreak. Disapprove tourist and anyone do activities on beach and sea. Sea wave hit sand.
4k00:14Sign of temporary closure Patong beach Phuket, Thailand. During Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic prevention outbreak. Disapprove tourist and anyone do activities on beach and sea. Sea wave hit sand.
COVID-19 or coronavirus in news headlines in international media on a black background with diminish, distant, illustrated concept.
4k00:12COVID-19 or coronavirus in news headlines in international media on a black background with diminish, distant, illustrated concept.
New World Order animated puzzle text formed with real authentic typeset letters on vintage textured silver grunge copper and gold with transparent background
4k00:10New World Order animated puzzle text formed with real authentic typeset letters on vintage textured silver grunge copper and gold with transparent background
World map of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Close-up countries with Covid-19, Covid 19 map confirmed cases reported worldwide globally, Loop motion background 4K.
4k00:08World map of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Close-up countries with Covid-19, Covid 19 map confirmed cases reported worldwide globally, Loop motion background 4K.
United We Stand Divided We Fall text formed with real authentic typeset letters on vintage textured grunge copper animated shattered glass texture pane and transparent background
4k00:10United We Stand Divided We Fall text formed with real authentic typeset letters on vintage textured grunge copper animated shattered glass texture pane and transparent background
Man hold banner hand. Tracking point copy space. Blank green screen board. Human right. Crowd people day demonstration. Rebel strike protest. Revolution city street. Political rally. Corona virus.
4k00:14Man hold banner hand. Tracking point copy space. Blank green screen board. Human right. Crowd people day demonstration. Rebel strike protest. Revolution city street. Political rally. Corona virus.
3d video animation white text covid-19 with red molecules of covid-19 on it on black background. Coronavirus concept. Idea of pandemic, epidemic. Digital writing, title, inscription.
4k00:083d video animation white text covid-19 with red molecules of covid-19 on it on black background. Coronavirus concept. Idea of pandemic, epidemic. Digital writing, title, inscription.
3d video animation, background with writing title inscription covid-19 of red molecules of covid-19 virus moving on black background. Coronavirus concept. Idea of pandemic, epidemic. Digital text.
4k00:083d video animation, background with writing title inscription covid-19 of red molecules of covid-19 virus moving on black background. Coronavirus concept. Idea of pandemic, epidemic. Digital text.

Related video keywords