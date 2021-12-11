All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Upper section woman cradling baby on hands in modern apartment. Mother holding daughter in arms and standing near large copy space picture on wall in daylight at home
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083738250
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|156 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
4k00:11happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
4k00:12Tired upset young mother sit on sofa feel frustrated about active noisy kids running playing in kitchen, stressed exhausted fatigued single mom annoyed disturbed about disobedient difficult children
4k00:18Everyday applause that became a tradition to thank all the medical staff fighting Covid-19 during worldwide pandemic
hd00:15Close the hands of mother and child. Hold hands at sunset. Give a hand to a friend. The sun's rays shine through their fingers. Love, Happiness and Friendship. Hands close up.
4k00:29Happy pregnant woman stroking belly near window indoors. Pretty expectant mother standing in light room. Future mom looking on window in slow motion. Pregnant woman smiling to unborn baby
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Mother hand makes photos with black smartphone of funny baby daughter with bow lying on large bed under bright light at home in morning close view
4k00:14Side view young mother tries different colourful bodysuits and bows on baby girl. Woman playing and kissing with child on large bed in bedroom in daylight at home
4k00:15Mother cradling child in baby cot. Detail view sleeping kid holding finger of unrecognizable woman sitting on white large bed in bedroom at home
4k00:09Side-view Long haired mother plays with baby at wooden wicker crib against large window with bright light. Smiling woman caress and touch infant in baby's bad, motherhood, babyhood concept
4k00:08Young mother cradling baby on knees while sitting on carpet near grey laptop and water glass. Side view woman against bright window at home
4k00:10Mother relaxing with child in bright bedroom. Young brunette lulls little infant kid in arms smiling and singing lullabies baby while sitting on large white bed edge in modern apart
4k00:11Faceless mother tries different colourful, festive bodysuits and bows on baby girl. Top view child on large bed in bedroom at home