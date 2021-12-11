All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Slim sportswoman with long ponytail running on a sunny day , lady in jogging suit does workout while standing on empty asphalt road in picturesque autumn forest low angle shot
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083738247
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|142.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|70.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Slim sportswoman with long ponytail running on a sunny day , lady in jogging suit warming up and stretching while standing on empty asphalt road among picturesque autumn forest low angle shot
4k00:19Slim sportswoman with long ponytail in tracksuit does workout standing on empty asphalt road among picturesque autumn forest low angle shot
4k00:21Slim sportswoman with long ponytail in tracksuit does workout standing on empty asphalt road in picturesque autumn forest backside low angle shot
hd00:08young slim woman practicing asana warrior in the early morning on the bridge. caucasian sportswoman with curly hair wearing bright sportswear view on blue sky
4k00:11Smiling young woman with long blonde ponytail in tracksuit runs across picturesque autumn forest with old trees at bright back sunlight closeup
4k00:11Smiling young woman with long blonde ponytail in tracksuit runs across picturesque autumn forest with old trees at bright back sunlight closeup
4k00:09young slim woman doing asana dog facing downward in the early morning on the bridge. caucasian sportswoman with curly hair wearing bright sportswear view on blue sky
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
4k00:09Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
4k00:20Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
4k00:10Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
4k00:23Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
4k00:11Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
4k00:15Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest
Related video keywords
angleasphaltathleteautumnbackbacksidebodycountrycountrysidedayemptyenduranceexercisefitfitnessforesthairhappyhealthhealthyjoggingleisurelonglownatureparkpicturesqueponytailrecreationroadrunshotsilhouetteslimsportsportswearsportswomanstaminastandsunlighttracksuittraintreevitalitywomanwoodworkoutyoung