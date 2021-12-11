 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Unrecognizable woman in driving car with legs on dashboard wearing in warm cosy socks with paper diary note enjoying travel by car through picturesque autumn forest

q

By qurlson

  • Stock footage ID: 1083738232
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV176 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.4 MB

Related stock videos

Woman plays with the wind while driving
hd00:24Woman plays with the wind while driving
Young woman cleaning Snow and Ice off her Car wind shield window. Slow Motion, 4K DCi. Unrecognizable Woman brushes off the snow from parked car. Winter snow storm, safe driving, weather challenge.
4k00:38Young woman cleaning Snow and Ice off her Car wind shield window. Slow Motion, 4K DCi. Unrecognizable Woman brushes off the snow from parked car. Winter snow storm, safe driving, weather challenge.
Unrecognizable fireman using hose to extinguish fire on broken vehicle while colleagues carrying away injured woman after road accident
4k00:13Unrecognizable fireman using hose to extinguish fire on broken vehicle while colleagues carrying away injured woman after road accident
Cleaning Snow and Ice off the Car's wind shield window. Slow Motion, 4K DCi. Unrecognizable man or woman brushes off the snow from the parked car. Winter snow storm, safe driving, weather challenge.
4k00:18Cleaning Snow and Ice off the Car's wind shield window. Slow Motion, 4K DCi. Unrecognizable man or woman brushes off the snow from the parked car. Winter snow storm, safe driving, weather challenge.
Unrecognizable woman in driving car with legs on dashboard wearing in warm cosy socks with paper map on knee, checking direction, enjoying travel by car through picturesque autumn forest
4k00:13Unrecognizable woman in driving car with legs on dashboard wearing in warm cosy socks with paper map on knee, checking direction, enjoying travel by car through picturesque autumn forest
Unrecognizable woman in driving car with legs on dashboard wearing jeans and casual demi-season brown boots, hold yellow maple leaves in hands and enjoying travel along road in autumn forest
4k00:14Unrecognizable woman in driving car with legs on dashboard wearing jeans and casual demi-season brown boots, hold yellow maple leaves in hands and enjoying travel along road in autumn forest
Woman with yellow scarf and legs in casual brown boots stuck out of car window, keep yellow maple leaves in paper diary while traveling by car along rural road across picturesque autumn forest closeup
4k00:12Woman with yellow scarf and legs in casual brown boots stuck out of car window, keep yellow maple leaves in paper diary while traveling by car along rural road across picturesque autumn forest closeup
Couple traveling by car have dating by side of picturesque road in autumn forest. Positive man and woman walk joining hands along empty rural road among trees view through trunk of hatchback car
4k00:06Couple traveling by car have dating by side of picturesque road in autumn forest. Positive man and woman walk joining hands along empty rural road among trees view through trunk of hatchback car

Related video keywords