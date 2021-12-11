All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young blonde woman with ponytail in blue shirt does stretching, warming exercise before running on empty rural road side covered with dry brown leaves in picturesque autumn forest
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083738187
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|178 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|65.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13FOLLOW Young female hiking with a backpack in beautiful winter forest, holding paper map in hands. 4K UHD, 60 FPS SLO MO, RAW edited footage
hd00:12Beautiful Young Woman Surfs a Longboard on an Ocean Wave in Slow MotionThrough a Golden Sunset with Lens Flares in Hawaii. POV Point of View
hd00:20Girl runs through the park in the morning. Sporty young attractive brunette woman running on empty road in the morning. Slow motion. Only legs.
hd00:20Female gets up and gets ready to run in the morning at dawn. Close up of young active woman getting ready to start fitness workout in urban environment outdoors.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
4k00:09Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
4k00:20Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
4k00:10Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
4k00:23Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
4k00:11Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
4k00:15Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest
Related video keywords
athleteautumnblondebodybrightbrowncaucasiancitycountrycountrysidecoverdryemptyenduranceenergyexercisefemalefitfitnessforesthealthyleafleisurelifestylenatureparkpicturesqueponytailrecreationrelaxationroadrunningruralshirtsidesportsportswearstaminastandstretchingsunlightsunshinetrainvitalitywarmingwomanworkoutyoung