All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Couple walking in autumn forest. Happy young man and woman in stylish clothes joining hands while moving along empty road across picturesque woodland with old colorful trees
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083737122
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|126.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
hd00:18hiking woman walk in rainforest jungle. Rear back view of girl hiker walking with backpack through dense rain forest nature on brazil, summer day, sun effect.
4k00:29Happy big family in Park at sunset. People on walk have fun. Mom dad son and daughters walk together in field. People holding hands, teamwork. Family trip on foot. Happy big family concept
4k00:23A happy woman smiles in the rain, the woman immersed in the nature of dance under the happy and free rain in slow motion. Concept of love, nature, happiness, freedom.
hd00:10Portrait of Young Beautiful Woman Wearing Red Scarf Inhaling and Exhaling Fresh Air, Taking Deep Breath, Reducing Stress and Looking into the Camera. She is Smiling. Healthy Lifestyle Concept.
4k00:21Portrait of an attractive brunette woman walking in the park at fall on a sunny day and smiling. The face of a happy beautiful woman in autumn outdoor. Slow-motion 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Portrait of a happy young farmer holding fresh vegetables in a basket. On a background of nature The concept of biological, bio products, bio ecology, grown by own hands, vegetarians, salads healthy
4k00:26Authentic close up of carefree young woman wearing red protection cape is feeling free and smiling under the rain on a background of green trees.
4k00:27Authentic shot of carefree young woman wearing red protection cape is feeling free and smiling under the rain on a background of green trees.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08excited joyful lady and guy sing in roller as mike dancing against half coloured wall at new flat after relocation with blurry black camera on foreground
4k00:35silhouettes of happy man and wife drinking hot beverages from cups in spacious room with house plants and boxes in new flat at back sunlight low angle shot
4k00:21Overhead shot young couple in casual clothes with palette and architectural project choose decoration style of new apartment sitting on floor
4k00:19Happy young couple with modern virtual reality headsets sit on floor among cardboard boxes in new apartment. Girl with tablet and man in modern VR headset working with objects of augmented reality
4k00:11lovely young husband and wife in casual clothes make selfie near pot palm tree and boxes with belongings waving hands in new house upper view
4k00:16excited romantic couple fights with paint brush and roller and laughs cheerfully colouring white wall into brown during self isolation at new apartment
4k00:13Positive woman freelancer types on laptop sitting at small table and reclining on sofa, raising arms in the air while stretching after hard working, relax in stylish cafe in sunny morning