 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Fisherman Preparing The Fishing Equipment to Catch Some Food in The Sea in Slow Motion

T

By Tomas Andrade e Sousa

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736693
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP423.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

Close-up male hands are fingering copper spinners. Fishing accessories in a plastic transparent box. Products have red, yellow, white details. Soft daylight. UHD.
4k00:19Close-up male hands are fingering copper spinners. Fishing accessories in a plastic transparent box. Products have red, yellow, white details. Soft daylight. UHD.
Fishing from dock on misty lake morning
hd00:20Fishing from dock on misty lake morning
The fisherman preparing the fishing rod
hd00:07The fisherman preparing the fishing rod
Man is drilling ice with ice drill on frozen lake for winter fishing. Fisherman is drilling hole ice, preparing for fishing, aerial drone view
4k00:10Man is drilling ice with ice drill on frozen lake for winter fishing. Fisherman is drilling hole ice, preparing for fishing, aerial drone view
Fisherman is drilling ice with an ice drill. Man is drilling holes in ice. Preparation before winter fishing
4k00:11Fisherman is drilling ice with an ice drill. Man is drilling holes in ice. Preparation before winter fishing
grey haired fisherman is putting bait on hook of rod, preparing to spin fishing on shore of river in forest, camping and hiking
4k00:33grey haired fisherman is putting bait on hook of rod, preparing to spin fishing on shore of river in forest, camping and hiking
fisherman is preparing baits and lures for spin fishing, choosing from box, holding rod in hand, sitting on coast of lake in forest
4k00:33fisherman is preparing baits and lures for spin fishing, choosing from box, holding rod in hand, sitting on coast of lake in forest
A young fisherman is holding a rod and preparing the bait. The man is wearing special uniform, a cap and sunglasses
4k00:23A young fisherman is holding a rod and preparing the bait. The man is wearing special uniform, a cap and sunglasses

Related video keywords