 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Winter white landscape small town in the houses complex area covered by snow of aerial top view

u

By ungvar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736657
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV73.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV14.5 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful Full HD timelapse at sunset of the skyline of Amsterdam, the Netherlands
hd00:16Beautiful Full HD timelapse at sunset of the skyline of Amsterdam, the Netherlands
AERIAL: View of Frankfurt am Main, Germany Skyline with sunflair between skyscrapers in Beautiful Sunset Sunlight in Winter Haze
4k00:25AERIAL: View of Frankfurt am Main, Germany Skyline with sunflair between skyscrapers in Beautiful Sunset Sunlight in Winter Haze
Reykjavik Aerial Skyline Footage of Capital City of Iceland at sunset
4k00:11Reykjavik Aerial Skyline Footage of Capital City of Iceland at sunset
Beautiful Full HD timelapse at sunset of the skyline of Amsterdam, the Netherlands
hd00:16Beautiful Full HD timelapse at sunset of the skyline of Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Motion controlled time-lapse of a winter landscape.
4k00:16Motion controlled time-lapse of a winter landscape.
Hamnoy at spring night, Lofoten islands, Norway
4k00:18Hamnoy at spring night, Lofoten islands, Norway
El Paso, Texas USA: Circa March 2021 Aerial view of an El Paso, Texas residential area during a rare snow storm.
4k00:34El Paso, Texas USA: Circa March 2021 Aerial view of an El Paso, Texas residential area during a rare snow storm.
Classic panoramic view of Boise skyline with famous Idaho State Capitol and mountain range in the background on a beautiful sunny day with blue sky, Idaho, USA
4k00:15Classic panoramic view of Boise skyline with famous Idaho State Capitol and mountain range in the background on a beautiful sunny day with blue sky, Idaho, USA

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial above Italian alps ski resort in winter, Lombardy. Town of Livigno
4k00:23Aerial above Italian alps ski resort in winter, Lombardy. Town of Livigno

Related video keywords