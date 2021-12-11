 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial panoramic view of water purification circle round tanks with facilities water treatment facilities sewage treatment plant

u

By ungvar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736654
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.5 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV62.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV12.4 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of wastewater treatment plant at sunset, filtration of dirty or sewage water
4k00:14Aerial view of wastewater treatment plant at sunset, filtration of dirty or sewage water
Aerial top view of round polls in wastewater treatment plant, filtration of dirty or sewage water
4k00:12Aerial top view of round polls in wastewater treatment plant, filtration of dirty or sewage water
Aerial view of wastewater treatment plant, filtration of dirty or sewage water
4k00:22Aerial view of wastewater treatment plant, filtration of dirty or sewage water
turning settler in water treatment plant. View from moving settler.
hd00:12turning settler in water treatment plant. View from moving settler.
Aerated grit chamber water cleaning stage. Water treatment facility plant
hd00:09Aerated grit chamber water cleaning stage. Water treatment facility plant
Aerial view of wastewater treatment plant. Dirty water cleaning facilities. Sewage purification.
4k00:06Aerial view of wastewater treatment plant. Dirty water cleaning facilities. Sewage purification.
Boiling water on treatment facility plant in snow. Sewage farm. Vertical aerial view. Industrial water purification, recycling process
4k00:13Boiling water on treatment facility plant in snow. Sewage farm. Vertical aerial view. Industrial water purification, recycling process
Aerial view of water treatment plant. Modern sewage or wastewater reclamation facility, drone footage.
4k00:16Aerial view of water treatment plant. Modern sewage or wastewater reclamation facility, drone footage.

Related video keywords