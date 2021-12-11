 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Sand making plant in mobile jaw crusher plant puts crushing , screening process screening equipment together with belt conveyor

u

By ungvar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736630
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.6 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV113.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV22.4 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting sand
4k00:44Aerial view of sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting sand
Stone crusher plant machine in work process. Equipment for separation and transportation raw building materials,Conveyor belt transport earth and rocks. Production line for sand and gravel.
4k00:23Stone crusher plant machine in work process. Equipment for separation and transportation raw building materials,Conveyor belt transport earth and rocks. Production line for sand and gravel.
Aerial view sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Drone flies over excavators and tractor loading crushed stone and rock into dump truck. Mining truck transporting sand
4k00:18Aerial view sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Drone flies over excavators and tractor loading crushed stone and rock into dump truck. Mining truck transporting sand
Aerial view of stone crusher plant machine workflow, conveyor belt and hopper feeder. Industrial equipment for production of building materials.Gravel and sand line production. Sunny day.
4k00:24Aerial view of stone crusher plant machine workflow, conveyor belt and hopper feeder. Industrial equipment for production of building materials.Gravel and sand line production. Sunny day.
Portrait of team of diverse engineers inspecting broken stone manufacturing, controlling supply process and extraction. Industrial employees working at road construction site.
4k00:31Portrait of team of diverse engineers inspecting broken stone manufacturing, controlling supply process and extraction. Industrial employees working at road construction site.
Mining truck carrying rocks.
hd00:13Mining truck carrying rocks.
Aerial view of sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting sand
4k00:28Aerial view of sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting sand
View of large cars at a mining and processing plant in China (aerial view)
4k00:05View of large cars at a mining and processing plant in China (aerial view)

Related video keywords