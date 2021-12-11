 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

American town small apartment complex of a snowy winter on the in winter snowfall snowflakes with house with snow covered roof

u

By ungvar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736627
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV51.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV10.1 MB

Related stock videos

House In Winter Snowstorm (actual video is sharp, no pixelation)
hd00:12House In Winter Snowstorm (actual video is sharp, no pixelation)
Motion controlled time-lapse of a winter landscape.
4k00:16Motion controlled time-lapse of a winter landscape.
Snow Storm in the City against the backdrop of Street Lamps and Buildings. Full HD 1920x1080 Video Clip
hd00:22Snow Storm in the City against the backdrop of Street Lamps and Buildings. Full HD 1920x1080 Video Clip
Aerial view of residential houses covered snow at winter season. Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb at wintertime. Real estate, Midwest, sunny morning, soft sunlight. Drone shot
4k00:20Aerial view of residential houses covered snow at winter season. Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb at wintertime. Real estate, Midwest, sunny morning, soft sunlight. Drone shot
El Paso, Texas USA: Circa March 2021 Aerial view of an El Paso, Texas residential area during a rare snow storm.
4k00:34El Paso, Texas USA: Circa March 2021 Aerial view of an El Paso, Texas residential area during a rare snow storm.
NEW ENGLAND - CIRCA JANUARY 2006: City snowplow plowing residential street in snowstorm
hd00:12NEW ENGLAND - CIRCA JANUARY 2006: City snowplow plowing residential street in snowstorm
Aerial View Flying Over Snow-Covered Town
4k00:17Aerial View Flying Over Snow-Covered Town
Snowfall in Prague. Christmas atmosphere on Wenceslas Square. Falling snow on Old Town Square. Czech republic
hd00:10Snowfall in Prague. Christmas atmosphere on Wenceslas Square. Falling snow on Old Town Square. Czech republic

Related video keywords