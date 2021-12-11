 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Beautiful snow covered city street with houses with apartment buildings in USA

u

By ungvar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736621
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV64.8 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV12.8 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful Red Square New Year winter decorations, steady camera shot along night shining pedestrian street in the center of Moscow, trees with bright lights and balls are covered with snow.
4k00:09Beautiful Red Square New Year winter decorations, steady camera shot along night shining pedestrian street in the center of Moscow, trees with bright lights and balls are covered with snow.
Mountains at winter night, aerial view. Magical winter, Christmas village landscape. Illuminated alpine city covered with snow, white mountains, ski resorts and big shining moon. Zakopane at night
4k00:20Mountains at winter night, aerial view. Magical winter, Christmas village landscape. Illuminated alpine city covered with snow, white mountains, ski resorts and big shining moon. Zakopane at night
House In Winter Snowstorm (actual video is sharp, no pixelation)
hd00:12House In Winter Snowstorm (actual video is sharp, no pixelation)
Ultra High Definition 4k Time Lapse Movie of Rolling Fog Low Clouds and Sky with Snow Covered Mount Hood Over Downtown Cityscape of Portland Oregon at Sunrise One Early Morning 4096×2160
4k00:17Ultra High Definition 4k Time Lapse Movie of Rolling Fog Low Clouds and Sky with Snow Covered Mount Hood Over Downtown Cityscape of Portland Oregon at Sunrise One Early Morning 4096×2160
Aerial view of winter snow covered Ottawa Canada downtown near Parliament Hill
hd00:10Aerial view of winter snow covered Ottawa Canada downtown near Parliament Hill
Ultra high definition 4k time lapse movie of moving clouds and sky over downtown urban cityscape in Seattle WA from early morning dawn sunrise into daylight 4096x2304 uhd
4k00:14Ultra high definition 4k time lapse movie of moving clouds and sky over downtown urban cityscape in Seattle WA from early morning dawn sunrise into daylight 4096x2304 uhd
Kremlin complex on quay with traffic at spring day in Moscow. Golden dome churches, river. 4k
hd00:06Kremlin complex on quay with traffic at spring day in Moscow. Golden dome churches, river. 4k
Aerial view of residential houses covered snow at winter season. Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb at wintertime. Real estate, Midwest, sunny morning, soft sunlight. Drone shot
4k00:20Aerial view of residential houses covered snow at winter season. Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb at wintertime. Real estate, Midwest, sunny morning, soft sunlight. Drone shot

Related video keywords