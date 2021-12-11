All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Happy woman tourist with long yellow scarf and knitted hat raises hands enjoying landscape on steep cliff against distant mountains on autumn day
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083736561
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|70.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Slow motion woman feet walking barefoot by beach at golden sunset leaving footprints in sand. Female tourist on summer vacation in Malibu, California, USA. Woman in beautiful waving dress at sunset
4k00:08Free Happy Young Hiker Woman in green raincoat looking up with raised arms enjoying calm rainy day in the nature breathing fresh air, hair blowing in wind, People Mountains Freedom Concept, Happiness
4k00:29Woman with arms raised on top of mountain looking at Sunset view Hiker Girl lifting arm up celebrating life scenic nature landscape enjoying vacation travel adventure Isle of Skye Scotland
4k00:17Slow Down To Enjoy Your Trip, Traveler woman takes pictures at night on smartphone device while standing on the roof of the car, Connection in Mountains, Cinematic Shot
4k00:11Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
4k00:15Back view of sexy woman walking with shopping bags. Close up smiling girl flirting on camera in slow motion. Beautiful woman going away in old city street.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
4k00:26A young entrepreneur woman is working on her computer in a camper van. The door is open to an epic view of the sea in a sunset / sunrise. Remote working anywhere, the concept of digital nomad.
4k00:14Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking towards view of Eiffel Tower Paris travel concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:08excited joyful lady and guy sing in roller as mike dancing against half coloured wall at new flat after relocation with blurry black camera on foreground
4k00:35silhouettes of happy man and wife drinking hot beverages from cups in spacious room with house plants and boxes in new flat at back sunlight low angle shot
4k00:21Overhead shot young couple in casual clothes with palette and architectural project choose decoration style of new apartment sitting on floor
4k00:19Happy young couple with modern virtual reality headsets sit on floor among cardboard boxes in new apartment. Girl with tablet and man in modern VR headset working with objects of augmented reality
4k00:11lovely young husband and wife in casual clothes make selfie near pot palm tree and boxes with belongings waving hands in new house upper view
4k00:16excited romantic couple fights with paint brush and roller and laughs cheerfully colouring white wall into brown during self isolation at new apartment
4k00:13Positive woman freelancer types on laptop sitting at small table and reclining on sofa, raising arms in the air while stretching after hard working, relax in stylish cafe in sunny morning