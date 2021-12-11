 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Lady doing warms up exercise outdoor. Young slim sportswoman in pink shorts and sneakers does squat exercises in picturesque autumn forest at bright back sunlight. Wide-angle shot

q

By qurlson

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736558
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV77.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

Group of five sporty women practicing yoga lesson with instructor, workout in summer park doing exercise outdoor in meadow. Teamwork, good mood and healthy life concept.
4k00:13Group of five sporty women practicing yoga lesson with instructor, workout in summer park doing exercise outdoor in meadow. Teamwork, good mood and healthy life concept.
Young woman in bodysuit practicing yoga on the beach above sea at amazing sunrise. Fitness, sport, yoga and healthy lifestyle concept. Girl doing a bridge, Slow motion.
hd00:16Young woman in bodysuit practicing yoga on the beach above sea at amazing sunrise. Fitness, sport, yoga and healthy lifestyle concept. Girl doing a bridge, Slow motion.
Fitness trainer training, resistance band, woman doing leg workout exercises with rubber strap. Glute muscle activation with kickback, outdoor training after covid coronavirus quarantine
4k00:12Fitness trainer training, resistance band, woman doing leg workout exercises with rubber strap. Glute muscle activation with kickback, outdoor training after covid coronavirus quarantine
Slim beautiful young woman with black braids holding hands together performing yoga pose meditating on hill landscape in summer sunset. Stylish girl. Active lifestyle. Yoga training.
4k00:23Slim beautiful young woman with black braids holding hands together performing yoga pose meditating on hill landscape in summer sunset. Stylish girl. Active lifestyle. Yoga training.
Hispanic woman drinking water from bottle after gym, outdoor workout, city sport, brunette latin girl drink clear mineral water after jogging. Generation z lifestyle.
4k00:18Hispanic woman drinking water from bottle after gym, outdoor workout, city sport, brunette latin girl drink clear mineral water after jogging. Generation z lifestyle.
Runner Feet Running Jogging Grass Sunset Park Sneakers Outdoor Active Nature Lifestyle
4k00:11Runner Feet Running Jogging Grass Sunset Park Sneakers Outdoor Active Nature Lifestyle
Tracking shot of a fit young woman running in the park
4k00:09Tracking shot of a fit young woman running in the park
Beautiful woman jogging, running with headphones at the park in the morning. Slow motion. close up
4k00:10Beautiful woman jogging, running with headphones at the park in the morning. Slow motion. close up
Same model in other videos
Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
4k00:15Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
4k00:09Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
4k00:20Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
4k00:10Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
4k00:23Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
4k00:11Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest
4k00:15Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest
Young woman training yoga exercises online via laptop . Side view lady use special equipment, leans on sport bricks stretching back on carpet near notebook at home in early morning
4k00:15Young woman training yoga exercises online via laptop . Side view lady use special equipment, leans on sport bricks stretching back on carpet near notebook at home in early morning

Related video keywords