All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Lady doing warms up exercise outdoor. Young slim sportswoman in pink shorts and sneakers does squat exercises in picturesque autumn forest at bright back sunlight. Wide-angle shot
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083736558
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|77.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Group of five sporty women practicing yoga lesson with instructor, workout in summer park doing exercise outdoor in meadow. Teamwork, good mood and healthy life concept.
hd00:16Young woman in bodysuit practicing yoga on the beach above sea at amazing sunrise. Fitness, sport, yoga and healthy lifestyle concept. Girl doing a bridge, Slow motion.
4k00:12Fitness trainer training, resistance band, woman doing leg workout exercises with rubber strap. Glute muscle activation with kickback, outdoor training after covid coronavirus quarantine
4k00:23Slim beautiful young woman with black braids holding hands together performing yoga pose meditating on hill landscape in summer sunset. Stylish girl. Active lifestyle. Yoga training.
4k00:18Hispanic woman drinking water from bottle after gym, outdoor workout, city sport, brunette latin girl drink clear mineral water after jogging. Generation z lifestyle.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
4k00:09Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
4k00:20Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
4k00:10Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
4k00:23Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
4k00:11Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
4k00:15Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest