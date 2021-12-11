 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young woman doing online yoga lessons. Lady in sportswear stretches back sitting on special carpet near grey laptop at home under bright morning light upper view

q

By qurlson

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736555
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV63.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful Young Female Gamer Plays RPG Video Game on a Championship. Diverse Esport Team Play in Mock-up Video Game. Stylish Neon Cyber Games Arena. Side Arc View
4k00:11Beautiful Young Female Gamer Plays RPG Video Game on a Championship. Diverse Esport Team Play in Mock-up Video Game. Stylish Neon Cyber Games Arena. Side Arc View
Back view : asian woman stretching body and yoga in living room at home with pet, watching live or video tutorial TV online. Activity during quarantine and social distance new normal concept.
4k00:27Back view : asian woman stretching body and yoga in living room at home with pet, watching live or video tutorial TV online. Activity during quarantine and social distance new normal concept.
Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Puts on Wireless Headphones, Turns on Podcast / Music Playlist with Smartphone and Starts Running on a Treadmill in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Puts on Wireless Headphones, Turns on Podcast / Music Playlist with Smartphone and Starts Running on a Treadmill in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
young woman video chatting with friend using smartphone waving hand greeting sharing vacation in scotland best friends enjoying long distance communication
4k00:21young woman video chatting with friend using smartphone waving hand greeting sharing vacation in scotland best friends enjoying long distance communication
Group of Teenagers Using Mobile Phone for Entertainment Outdoors in Urban Environment.
4k00:11Group of Teenagers Using Mobile Phone for Entertainment Outdoors in Urban Environment.
happy young woman taking selfie photo with friends using smartphone making funny faces sharing weekend rooftop party on social media at sunset
4k00:14happy young woman taking selfie photo with friends using smartphone making funny faces sharing weekend rooftop party on social media at sunset
Young athletic woman with cat on hands engaged in fitness at home in front of a laptop. Workout the house online during the quarantine.
4k00:21Young athletic woman with cat on hands engaged in fitness at home in front of a laptop. Workout the house online during the quarantine.
Online sport fitness yoga training workout. young woman and doing exercises opposite laptop at home. yoga asanas. woman practicing yoga concept natural balance between body and mental development.
hd00:48Online sport fitness yoga training workout. young woman and doing exercises opposite laptop at home. yoga asanas. woman practicing yoga concept natural balance between body and mental development.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful blonde woman at home using digital tablet technology to connect drinking coffee in bed
4k00:22Beautiful blonde woman at home using digital tablet technology to connect drinking coffee in bed
Young Couple are Lying on the Floor and Watching Scary Movie and Have Fun at Home at Evening. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD). ProRes codec - Great for editing, color correction and grading.
4k00:22Young Couple are Lying on the Floor and Watching Scary Movie and Have Fun at Home at Evening. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD). ProRes codec - Great for editing, color correction and grading.
Young Happy Smiling Couple are Lying on the Floor and Watching TV and Eating Popcorn. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD). ProRes codec - Great for editing, color correction and grading.
4k00:14Young Happy Smiling Couple are Lying on the Floor and Watching TV and Eating Popcorn. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD). ProRes codec - Great for editing, color correction and grading.
Real woman using mobile phone at home drinking coffee enjoying relaxing lifestyle RED DRAGON
4k00:22Real woman using mobile phone at home drinking coffee enjoying relaxing lifestyle RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
4k00:15Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
4k00:09Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
4k00:20Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
4k00:10Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
4k00:23Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
4k00:11Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest
4k00:15Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest
Young woman training yoga exercises online via laptop . Side view lady use special equipment, leans on sport bricks stretching back on carpet near notebook at home in early morning
4k00:15Young woman training yoga exercises online via laptop . Side view lady use special equipment, leans on sport bricks stretching back on carpet near notebook at home in early morning

Related video keywords