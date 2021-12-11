 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Unrecognizable woman fastening rain cover while walking in wild misty forest on cold autumn day close view hands and button, concept protecting from rain and coat, wet clothes, stuck under rain

q

By qurlson

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736552
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV80.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

SLOW MOTION, LOW ANGLE, CLOSE UP, DOF: Unrecognizable woman in brand new yellow rubber boots jumps into the glassy puddle on the sidewalk. Carefree young woman in rain boots jumps into the big puddle.
4k00:29SLOW MOTION, LOW ANGLE, CLOSE UP, DOF: Unrecognizable woman in brand new yellow rubber boots jumps into the glassy puddle on the sidewalk. Carefree young woman in rain boots jumps into the big puddle.
Silhouette sad loneliness woman touch glass window at rain day on city view background
4k00:11Silhouette sad loneliness woman touch glass window at rain day on city view background
SLOW MOTION, LOW ANGLE, CLOSE UP, DOF: Carefree young woman in yellow rain boots jumps into the big puddle. Unrecognizable woman in brand new rubber boots jumps into the glassy puddle on the sidewalk.
4k00:33SLOW MOTION, LOW ANGLE, CLOSE UP, DOF: Carefree young woman in yellow rain boots jumps into the big puddle. Unrecognizable woman in brand new rubber boots jumps into the glassy puddle on the sidewalk.
Unrecognizable black man and white woman hold each others hands. Close portrait, black and white hand. Interracial couple, lovers walk around the city
hd00:19Unrecognizable black man and white woman hold each others hands. Close portrait, black and white hand. Interracial couple, lovers walk around the city
Female Hand Spraying Flowers with water at the Balcony during Sunset, Close Up. Slow Motion 120 fps, 4K DCi. Unrecognizable woman sprinkling plants on the evening terrace. Patio garden. Lens Flare
4k00:18Female Hand Spraying Flowers with water at the Balcony during Sunset, Close Up. Slow Motion 120 fps, 4K DCi. Unrecognizable woman sprinkling plants on the evening terrace. Patio garden. Lens Flare
Low angle, close-up, unrecognizable kids running through puddles summer day after rain. Carefree children run in puddles. Concept of a happy childhood.
hd00:22Low angle, close-up, unrecognizable kids running through puddles summer day after rain. Carefree children run in puddles. Concept of a happy childhood.
Rainy city. White umbrella woman. View of rainy street. Woman with white umbrella walks by.
hd00:08Rainy city. White umbrella woman. View of rainy street. Woman with white umbrella walks by.
Woman sharing umbrella with man. Moment of kindness. Rainy weather. Partner protection
4k00:07Woman sharing umbrella with man. Moment of kindness. Rainy weather. Partner protection
Same model in other videos
excited joyful lady and guy sing in roller as mike dancing against half coloured wall at new flat after relocation with blurry black camera on foreground
4k00:08excited joyful lady and guy sing in roller as mike dancing against half coloured wall at new flat after relocation with blurry black camera on foreground
silhouettes of happy man and wife drinking hot beverages from cups in spacious room with house plants and boxes in new flat at back sunlight low angle shot
4k00:35silhouettes of happy man and wife drinking hot beverages from cups in spacious room with house plants and boxes in new flat at back sunlight low angle shot
Overhead shot young couple in casual clothes with palette and architectural project choose decoration style of new apartment sitting on floor
4k00:21Overhead shot young couple in casual clothes with palette and architectural project choose decoration style of new apartment sitting on floor
Happy young couple with modern virtual reality headsets sit on floor among cardboard boxes in new apartment. Girl with tablet and man in modern VR headset working with objects of augmented reality
4k00:19Happy young couple with modern virtual reality headsets sit on floor among cardboard boxes in new apartment. Girl with tablet and man in modern VR headset working with objects of augmented reality
lovely young husband and wife in casual clothes make selfie near pot palm tree and boxes with belongings waving hands in new house upper view
4k00:11lovely young husband and wife in casual clothes make selfie near pot palm tree and boxes with belongings waving hands in new house upper view
excited romantic couple fights with paint brush and roller and laughs cheerfully colouring white wall into brown during self isolation at new apartment
4k00:16excited romantic couple fights with paint brush and roller and laughs cheerfully colouring white wall into brown during self isolation at new apartment
Positive woman freelancer types on laptop sitting at small table and reclining on sofa, raising arms in the air while stretching after hard working, relax in stylish cafe in sunny morning
4k00:13Positive woman freelancer types on laptop sitting at small table and reclining on sofa, raising arms in the air while stretching after hard working, relax in stylish cafe in sunny morning
Smiling brunette turns on online yoga lessons on grey laptop stands in pose and falls on special carpet exercising at home against sofa and wall
4k00:15Smiling brunette turns on online yoga lessons on grey laptop stands in pose and falls on special carpet exercising at home against sofa and wall

Related video keywords