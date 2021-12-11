All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Top view baby fingers in mother's hands. Unrecognizable lady playing with little baby on white bad, close-up woman hands hold infant fingers
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083736546
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|67.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Baby legs in mother hands. Close-up manicured lady hands touch playing little baby legs and feet in brown wooden wicker cradle in daylight from window at home
4k00:13Unrecognizable mother plays with baby close-up woman with rattle toy in hands sitting at wooden wicker cradle against large window with bright light
4k00:10Unrecognizable woman dresses little baby in sleeper carefully on large bed in bedroom at home extreme close-up view wother and child hands
4k00:08Detail shot unrecognizable senior woman and young mother leaned over cute infant girl, close-up hands dressed baby lying on a small pink blanket on wooden table
4k00:07Unrecognizable woman in shirt holds baby on knees and plays with little kid fingers sitting on large bed against curtains under bright light close view
4k00:09Close up motion of purple aromatic lavender flowers swinging on wind in meadow. Back blurred view of unrecognizable lady wearing dress throwing kid up, blooming lavender field.
4k00:10Unrecognizable mother take off white bodysuit from little funny baby. Close-up hands touch little cute infant lying on bed with towel of blue colour in white cozy home interior
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Mother hand makes photos with black smartphone of funny baby daughter with bow lying on large bed under bright light at home in morning close view
4k00:14Side view young mother tries different colourful bodysuits and bows on baby girl. Woman playing and kissing with child on large bed in bedroom in daylight at home
4k00:15Upper section woman cradling baby on hands in modern apartment. Mother holding daughter in arms and standing near large copy space picture on wall in daylight at home
4k00:15Mother cradling child in baby cot. Detail view sleeping kid holding finger of unrecognizable woman sitting on white large bed in bedroom at home
4k00:09Side-view Long haired mother plays with baby at wooden wicker crib against large window with bright light. Smiling woman caress and touch infant in baby's bad, motherhood, babyhood concept
4k00:08Young mother cradling baby on knees while sitting on carpet near grey laptop and water glass. Side view woman against bright window at home
4k00:10Mother relaxing with child in bright bedroom. Young brunette lulls little infant kid in arms smiling and singing lullabies baby while sitting on large white bed edge in modern apart