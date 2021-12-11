All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Hiker in red coat with backpack walking on pathway enjoys landscape in misty forest with high pine trees on cold autumn day, lateral motion shot
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083736531
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|65.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Hiker in red coat with backpack enjoys landscape standing on pathway in misty forest with high pine trees on cold autumn day, tracking shot
4k00:28Hiker in red coat with backpack enjoys landscape standing on large stone in misty forest with high pine trees on cold autumn day, motion shot through tree trunks on foreground
4k00:21Hiker on a red coat following the path in the mountains leading to an astonishing mountain range
4k00:09Woman in red coat with backpack enjoys landscape standing on steep cliff above large valley hidden by deep mist on cold autumn day, at distance view, tracking shot
4k00:11A beautiful tall girl walks through the autumn forest in the morning. Overall plan. A girl in a yellow hat and coat walks among the red maples.
4k00:12Happy woman in red coat with backpack enjoys landscape standing on steep cliff above large valley hidden by deep mist on cold autumn day upper view
4k00:06Brunette woman in red coat with backpack takes picture of large valley hidden by deep mist with modern smartphone on cold autumn day backside view
Same model in other videos
4k00:08excited joyful lady and guy sing in roller as mike dancing against half coloured wall at new flat after relocation with blurry black camera on foreground
4k00:35silhouettes of happy man and wife drinking hot beverages from cups in spacious room with house plants and boxes in new flat at back sunlight low angle shot
4k00:21Overhead shot young couple in casual clothes with palette and architectural project choose decoration style of new apartment sitting on floor
4k00:19Happy young couple with modern virtual reality headsets sit on floor among cardboard boxes in new apartment. Girl with tablet and man in modern VR headset working with objects of augmented reality
4k00:11lovely young husband and wife in casual clothes make selfie near pot palm tree and boxes with belongings waving hands in new house upper view
4k00:16excited romantic couple fights with paint brush and roller and laughs cheerfully colouring white wall into brown during self isolation at new apartment
4k00:13Positive woman freelancer types on laptop sitting at small table and reclining on sofa, raising arms in the air while stretching after hard working, relax in stylish cafe in sunny morning