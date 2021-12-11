All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young slim woman with ponytail in blue shirt does sports exercises in bright sun light on empty rural road side covered with leaves in picturesque autumn forest backside view
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083736519
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|116.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Group of five sporty women practicing yoga lesson with instructor, workout in summer park doing exercise outdoor in meadow. Teamwork, good mood and healthy life concept.
hd00:16Young woman in bodysuit practicing yoga on the beach above sea at amazing sunrise. Fitness, sport, yoga and healthy lifestyle concept. Girl doing a bridge, Slow motion.
4k00:12Fitness trainer training, resistance band, woman doing leg workout exercises with rubber strap. Glute muscle activation with kickback, outdoor training after covid coronavirus quarantine
4k00:23Slim beautiful young woman with black braids holding hands together performing yoga pose meditating on hill landscape in summer sunset. Stylish girl. Active lifestyle. Yoga training.
4k00:18Hispanic woman drinking water from bottle after gym, outdoor workout, city sport, brunette latin girl drink clear mineral water after jogging. Generation z lifestyle.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
4k00:09Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
4k00:20Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
4k00:10Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
4k00:23Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
4k00:11Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
4k00:15Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest