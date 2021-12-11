All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Tourist in bright red hood coat with backpack walks along picturesque foggy forest among high trees on autumn day, at distance backside view
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083736510
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|65.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Carefree male female teenagers bright clothes enjoying weekend break together having fun on beach slow motion shot on RED EPIC, 4K, UHD, Ultra HD resolution
4k00:24Montreal, Quebec, Canada, aerial view of lush maple tree forest showing leaves changing colour in Autumn season.
4k00:18Keukenhof flower garden with blooming tulip flowerbeds. One of the world's largest flower gardens. Lisse, the Netherlands.
4k00:29Aerial view of typical Dutch tulip fields located in Lisse The Netherlands showing red yellow and purple flowers and in background the famous Keukenhof windmill popular tourist attraction 4k quality
4k00:16Traveler woman walking through the forest. A girl in a red shirt walking behind walks among the fern leaves. Enjoying nature and a happy life, adventures. Sequence. Rear view, slow motion, 4K
4k01:006 in 1 video! The photographer work with camera on the tripod by huge sun background. Shot with Red cinema camera
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:40Los Angeles, California CIRCA 2018. Aerial view of the Hollywood sign, Los Angeles California with bright day lighting. Shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:13Aerial view of vibrant, busy Times Square street and digital billboards in downtown Manhattan, New York City, bright summer night lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera with Green Screens.
4k00:22Outside of the Coliseum in Rome, an Italian woman wearing a red coat walking in a park on a sunny bright day. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08excited joyful lady and guy sing in roller as mike dancing against half coloured wall at new flat after relocation with blurry black camera on foreground
4k00:35silhouettes of happy man and wife drinking hot beverages from cups in spacious room with house plants and boxes in new flat at back sunlight low angle shot
4k00:21Overhead shot young couple in casual clothes with palette and architectural project choose decoration style of new apartment sitting on floor
4k00:19Happy young couple with modern virtual reality headsets sit on floor among cardboard boxes in new apartment. Girl with tablet and man in modern VR headset working with objects of augmented reality
4k00:11lovely young husband and wife in casual clothes make selfie near pot palm tree and boxes with belongings waving hands in new house upper view
4k00:16excited romantic couple fights with paint brush and roller and laughs cheerfully colouring white wall into brown during self isolation at new apartment
4k00:13Positive woman freelancer types on laptop sitting at small table and reclining on sofa, raising arms in the air while stretching after hard working, relax in stylish cafe in sunny morning