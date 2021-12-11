All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Positive young woman with blonde ponytail in contemporary tracksuit makes selfie standing among picturesque autumn forest at bright sunlight
q
By qurlson
- Stock footage ID: 1083736474
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|108.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Portrait of Young Beautiful Woman Wearing Red Scarf Inhaling and Exhaling Fresh Air, Taking Deep Breath, Reducing Stress and Looking into the Camera. She is Smiling. Healthy Lifestyle Concept.
4k00:15Young Beautiful Woman Exhaling Fresh Air, Taking Deep Breath. Healthy Lifestyle Concept. Close up
4k00:19Diverse inspired team of female players preparing for battle basketball game in the court motivating talking in circle raising hands. Sportswomen. Active lifestyle.
4k00:17group of friends drinking together making toast hanging out in beautiful countryside enjoying sunset
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Positive young woman holding red mobile phone drinks delicious fresh cocktail from sports bottle leaning on countertop in contemporary kitchen
4k00:09Tranquil mature woman uses green nephrite stone roller to do anti aging facial massage taking care of skin on light background extreme closeup crop
4k00:20Pretty blonde lady in white bathrobe does anti aging facial massage by palms and fingers standing near wall in spacious hotel room close view
4k00:10Flexible young lady in stylish tracksuit touches pink rubber mat bending forward on floor in sunny gym with large windows close low angle shot
4k00:23Attractive blonde young woman in blue tracksuit stretches neck sitting in lotus pose by white wall on floor in sunny gym with shadows at yoga training
4k00:11Young athletic woman puts on grey yoga socks sitting on pink rubber mat on floor in contemporary sunny gym before training extreme close view
4k00:15Blonde young woman in tracksuit practice yoga in autumn woodland. Female sitting on ground covered dry leaves and doing exercises among picturesque autumn forest
Related video keywords
athleteautumnblogbloggerblondebodybrightcaucasiancomfortablecontemporarycountrycountrysidedayenduranceenjoyexercisefitfitnessforesthealthhealthyinternetleisuremakenatureparkpicturesqueponytailpositiverecreationrestruralselfieslimsportsportswearsportswomanstandsunlighttracksuittraintreevitalitywalkwomanwoodyoung