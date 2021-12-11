All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cheese heads (round) close-up. Milky store business. Ecologically clean dairy products
L
By Lazartivan
- Stock footage ID: 1083736315
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|148 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Parmesan wheels cheese forms seasoning at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory, close-up, tracking left shot.
hd00:30Parmesan wheels cheese forms seasoning at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory, wide angle, tracking left shot.
4k00:11WEST HAMPSTEAD, NORTH LONDON - JANUARY 26, 2019: Milk, dairy products and juices on sale at M&S Simply Food in West Hampstead, North London, UK.