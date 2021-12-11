 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cheese heads (round) close-up. Milky store business. Ecologically clean dairy products

L

By Lazartivan

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736315
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4148 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.1 MB

Related stock videos

Mozzarella cheese passing through grater shot of a piece of cheese.
hd00:21Mozzarella cheese passing through grater shot of a piece of cheese.
Parmesan wheels cheese forms seasoning at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory, close-up, tracking left shot.
hd00:30Parmesan wheels cheese forms seasoning at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory, close-up, tracking left shot.
Parmesan wheels cheese forms seasoning at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory, wide angle, tracking left shot.
hd00:30Parmesan wheels cheese forms seasoning at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory, wide angle, tracking left shot.
Cheese (selective focus; close-up shot)
hd00:21Cheese (selective focus; close-up shot)
WEST HAMPSTEAD, NORTH LONDON - JANUARY 26, 2019: Milk, dairy products and juices on sale at M&S Simply Food in West Hampstead, North London, UK.
4k00:11WEST HAMPSTEAD, NORTH LONDON - JANUARY 26, 2019: Milk, dairy products and juices on sale at M&S Simply Food in West Hampstead, North London, UK.
Shelves with dutch cheese
4k00:12Shelves with dutch cheese
Shelves with many dutch cheese
4k00:14Shelves with many dutch cheese
hard cheeses in the store. Clow-up of a cheese head with a knife
hd00:11hard cheeses in the store. Clow-up of a cheese head with a knife

Related video keywords