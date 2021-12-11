 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial drone rotational video of iconic masterpiece elliptic square - Piazza Navona, Rome historic centre, Italy

A

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083736039
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP465 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV38.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.6 MB

Related stock videos

Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
4k00:27Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
Everyday life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 epidemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus lockdown. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo with cathedral seen from drone flying in sky
4k00:15Everyday life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 epidemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus lockdown. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo with cathedral seen from drone flying in sky
Aerial view of Duomo di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Piazza del Duomo
4k00:10Aerial view of Duomo di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Piazza del Duomo
aerial view of venice st mark square drone coming out from an old balcony italy
4k00:15aerial view of venice st mark square drone coming out from an old balcony italy
Duomo di Milano Cathedral, Aerial, reverse, drone shot, panning towards the church over buildings and architecture in the cityscape of Milan city, on a sunny evening, in Lombardy, Italy
4k00:12Duomo di Milano Cathedral, Aerial, reverse, drone shot, panning towards the church over buildings and architecture in the cityscape of Milan city, on a sunny evening, in Lombardy, Italy
Rome, Italy Cityscape Skyline Aerial View featuring Piazza Venezia and Colosseum 4K
4k00:23Rome, Italy Cityscape Skyline Aerial View featuring Piazza Venezia and Colosseum 4K
Milan cathedral piazza del duomo aerial view, drone moving out from inside house through the window at sunrise
4k00:11Milan cathedral piazza del duomo aerial view, drone moving out from inside house through the window at sunrise
Aerial drone panoramic video of iconic Saint Mark's square or Piazza San Marco featuring Doge's Palace, Basilica and Campanile, Venice, Italy
4k00:10Aerial drone panoramic video of iconic Saint Mark's square or Piazza San Marco featuring Doge's Palace, Basilica and Campanile, Venice, Italy

Related video keywords