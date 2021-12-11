 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial drone night video of Castel Sant'Angelo (castle of Holy Angel) as seen at dusk, Rome, Italy

A

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735994
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP468.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Castel Sant'Angelo and San Pietro in the Vatican at night. Aerial shot with drone
4k00:59Castel Sant'Angelo and San Pietro in the Vatican at night. Aerial shot with drone
Castel Sant'Angelo and San Pietro in the Vatican at night. Aerial shot with drone
4k00:33Castel Sant'Angelo and San Pietro in the Vatican at night. Aerial shot with drone
Aerial Drone footage view of Ponte Sant’ Angelo in Rome Italy by night // no video editing
4k00:16Aerial Drone footage view of Ponte Sant’ Angelo in Rome Italy by night // no video editing
Fabulous sunrise with Medieval Fortification in Alicante, Spain, Castell de Santa Bàrbara - high altitude sunrise footage in 4K UHD resolution with Mediterranean Sea and Costa Blanca in the background
4k00:37Fabulous sunrise with Medieval Fortification in Alicante, Spain, Castell de Santa Bàrbara - high altitude sunrise footage in 4K UHD resolution with Mediterranean Sea and Costa Blanca in the background
St. Peter's basilica in Rome, aerial shot at sunset with drone
4k00:25St. Peter's basilica in Rome, aerial shot at sunset with drone
Beautiful aerial view over the City of Rome, Vatican, Castel Sant Angelo fortress and bridge
4k00:37Beautiful aerial view over the City of Rome, Vatican, Castel Sant Angelo fortress and bridge
Aerial Drone footage view of Castle Dell’OVO in Naples Italy seaport sea evening // no video editing
hd00:18Aerial Drone footage view of Castle Dell’OVO in Naples Italy seaport sea evening // no video editing
Beautiful aerial view over the City of Rome, Vatican, Castel Sant Angelo fortress and bridge
4k00:37Beautiful aerial view over the City of Rome, Vatican, Castel Sant Angelo fortress and bridge

Related video keywords