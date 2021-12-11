 
Aerial drone rotational video of historic Vatican city and iconic Saint Peter Basilica an Unesco world heritage site at Christmas time, Rome historic centre, Italy

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735991
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP470.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

