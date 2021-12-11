 
Stock video

Aerial drone night video of Saint Peter's square, world's largest church - Papal Basilica of St. Peter's, Vatican - an elliptical esplanade created in the mid seventeenth century, Rome, Italy

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735988
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP461.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

