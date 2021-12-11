All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial drone video of iconic masterpiece elliptic square - Piazza Navona, Rome historic centre, Italy
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083735964
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|70 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
4k00:15Everyday life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 epidemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus lockdown. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo with cathedral seen from drone flying in sky
4k00:12Duomo di Milano Cathedral, Aerial, reverse, drone shot, panning towards the church over buildings and architecture in the cityscape of Milan city, on a sunny evening, in Lombardy, Italy
4k00:11Milan cathedral piazza del duomo aerial view, drone moving out from inside house through the window at sunrise
Related video keywords
aerialancientarchitectureartattractionbaroqueberninibuildingcityculturedestinationeuropeeuropeanfamousfountainfountain of neptunefountain of the four riversheritagehistorichistoryitalianitalian cultureitalylandmarkmonumentnavonaneptuneneptune fountainobeliskoutdoorpeoplepiazzapiazza navonarenaissanceromaromanromesculpturesightseeingsquarestatuetourismtouriststravelurbanview