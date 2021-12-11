 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial drone video of iconic park of Colosseum, a vast archaeological zone encompassing ancient sites like the Colosseum, Palatine hill and Ancient Forum, Rome historic centre, Italy

A

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735961
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP456.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

Flying over Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial view of the Roman Coliseum on sunrise
hd00:27Flying over Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial view of the Roman Coliseum on sunrise
The New Rome and Vatican City Aerial View in Historical Capital Rome with Landmarks Around River Tiber in Italy 4K Ultra HD
4k00:24The New Rome and Vatican City Aerial View in Historical Capital Rome with Landmarks Around River Tiber in Italy 4K Ultra HD
Valencia Spain Square of Saint Mary s Architecture at Sunrise. aerial cinematic 4k uhd
4k00:25Valencia Spain Square of Saint Mary s Architecture at Sunrise. aerial cinematic 4k uhd
Colosseum in Rome - aerial view
4k00:54Colosseum in Rome - aerial view
Aerial flying towards Colosseum also known as Coliseum or Flavian Amphitheater or Colosseo oval amphitheatre centre Rome Italy largest amphitheatre ever built popular tourist attraction in Italy 4k
4k00:20Aerial flying towards Colosseum also known as Coliseum or Flavian Amphitheater or Colosseo oval amphitheatre centre Rome Italy largest amphitheatre ever built popular tourist attraction in Italy 4k
17 September 2015 :Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial Roman Coliseum on sunrise. Beautiful view of the famous Italian landmark travel icon in the Roman forum.
hd00:3017 September 2015 :Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial Roman Coliseum on sunrise. Beautiful view of the famous Italian landmark travel icon in the Roman forum.
Aerial view of crowded St. Peter's Square in Vatican City decorated for Christmas and New Year
4k00:20Aerial view of crowded St. Peter's Square in Vatican City decorated for Christmas and New Year
Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial Roman Coliseum on sunrise. Beautiful view of the famous Italian landmark travel icon in the Roman forum.
hd00:30Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial Roman Coliseum on sunrise. Beautiful view of the famous Italian landmark travel icon in the Roman forum.

Related video keywords