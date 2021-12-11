 
Aerial drone video of iconic Castel Sant'Angelo a fortified medieval castle housing paintings collections in Renaissance style and Saint Peter Basilica at the background, historic city of Rome, Italy

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735886
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP477.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

