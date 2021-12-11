 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial rotational drone video of iconic masterpiece Saint Peter Basilica the biggest church in the world and whole city of Vatican, Metropolitan city of Rome, Italy

A

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735874
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP497.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.8 MB

Related stock videos

NEW YORK, NY, USA - JUNE 21, 2019: Aerial approach The Newyorker and Empire State Building
4k00:29NEW YORK, NY, USA - JUNE 21, 2019: Aerial approach The Newyorker and Empire State Building
This video shows aerial views of the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York, in the United States.
4k00:21This video shows aerial views of the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York, in the United States.
4K aerial drone video of a clock tower, castle, and ancient buildings in Edinburgh, Scotland during the morning
4k00:134K aerial drone video of a clock tower, castle, and ancient buildings in Edinburgh, Scotland during the morning
Aerial drone orbit Statue of Liberty New York
4k00:29Aerial drone orbit Statue of Liberty New York
Aerial panoramic view of the Sydney opera house by the Harbour bridge. April 10, 2017. Sydney, Australia.
4k00:33Aerial panoramic view of the Sydney opera house by the Harbour bridge. April 10, 2017. Sydney, Australia.
Aerial: London Cityscape and Iconic Skyscrapers, United Kingdom
4k00:50Aerial: London Cityscape and Iconic Skyscrapers, United Kingdom
Aerial Drone Footage with VFX Concept: Building Construction Site Gets Finished with 3D Graphics Animation with Internet Icon Signs. Visualization, Digitalization, Design, Development of Smart City
4k00:12Aerial Drone Footage with VFX Concept: Building Construction Site Gets Finished with 3D Graphics Animation with Internet Icon Signs. Visualization, Digitalization, Design, Development of Smart City
Aerial: Downtown Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) business district. Iconic feature of the Saigon city center that for many, is the first thing that comes to mind when 'Saigon City' is mentioned.
4k00:15Aerial: Downtown Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) business district. Iconic feature of the Saigon city center that for many, is the first thing that comes to mind when 'Saigon City' is mentioned.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Majestic Tower Bridge, Sunny Day, Establishing Aerial View of London UK, United Kingdom
4k00:34Majestic Tower Bridge, Sunny Day, Establishing Aerial View of London UK, United Kingdom
Iconic Tower Bridge, Sunset, Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, sun beautifully slides across bridge
4k00:46Iconic Tower Bridge, Sunset, Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, sun beautifully slides across bridge
Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, London Skyline, St Paul's Cathedral, The City & Thames River, modern & old, United Kingdom, magical morning fog
4k00:16Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, London Skyline, St Paul's Cathedral, The City & Thames River, modern & old, United Kingdom, magical morning fog
Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, refined City of London, United Kingdom
4k00:21Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, refined City of London, United Kingdom

Related video keywords