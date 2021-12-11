All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Aerial rotational drone video of iconic masterpiece Saint Peter Basilica the biggest church in the world and whole city of Vatican, Metropolitan city of Rome, Italy
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083735874
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|97.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related video keywords
aerialancientarchitecturebasilicabeautifulbuildingcapitalcardinalcathedralcatholiccatholicismchapelchristianitychurchcitycityscapedomedroneduskeuropeeuropeanfamousgardenshistorichistoryiconicitalianitalylandmarkmedievalmonumentpeterpietropopereligionreligiousromaromanromesaintsculptureskysquarest petertourismtowntravelunesco world heritagevaticanview