 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial drone rotational video of iconic Castel Sant'Angelo a fortified medieval castle housing paintings collections in Renaissance style, historic city of Rome, Italy

A

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735853
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP461.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
hd00:14rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
rome city aerial view at sunrise flying to vatican city
hd00:23rome city aerial view at sunrise flying to vatican city
Toulouse city dome of la grave
4k00:30Toulouse city dome of la grave
rome aerial shot drone comes out the window fly over city center to st peter church
4k00:19rome aerial shot drone comes out the window fly over city center to st peter church
Aerial drone footage view of Castel Del Monte in Puglia in Italy // no video editing
4k00:57Aerial drone footage view of Castel Del Monte in Puglia in Italy // no video editing
Aerial Castel Sant angelo fortress and bridge view in Rome, Italy.
hd00:26Aerial Castel Sant angelo fortress and bridge view in Rome, Italy.
ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 2015 : Aerial shot over central Rome at sunset with view of river Tiber, Vatican City and Castel Sant'Angelo
4k00:20ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 2015 : Aerial shot over central Rome at sunset with view of river Tiber, Vatican City and Castel Sant'Angelo
Aerial view of Rome, Castel Sant'Angelo (Castle of the Holy Angel) in foreground and Vatican City in background, bridges over river Tiber - cityscape of capital city of Italy from above, Europe
4k00:14Aerial view of Rome, Castel Sant'Angelo (Castle of the Holy Angel) in foreground and Vatican City in background, bridges over river Tiber - cityscape of capital city of Italy from above, Europe

Related video keywords