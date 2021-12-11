 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial drone rotational video of famous piazza Cavour next to Cassation court Palace of justice, the highest supreme court of Italy, Rome historic centre

A

By Aerial-motion

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735841
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP465.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of Duomo di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Piazza del Duomo
4k00:10Aerial view of Duomo di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Piazza del Duomo
aerial view of venice st mark square drone coming out from an old balcony italy
4k00:15aerial view of venice st mark square drone coming out from an old balcony italy
Duomo di Milano Cathedral, Aerial, reverse, drone shot, panning towards the church over buildings and architecture in the cityscape of Milan city, on a sunny evening, in Lombardy, Italy
4k00:12Duomo di Milano Cathedral, Aerial, reverse, drone shot, panning towards the church over buildings and architecture in the cityscape of Milan city, on a sunny evening, in Lombardy, Italy
Rome, Italy Cityscape Skyline Aerial View featuring Piazza Venezia and Colosseum 4K
4k00:23Rome, Italy Cityscape Skyline Aerial View featuring Piazza Venezia and Colosseum 4K
Milan cathedral piazza del duomo aerial view, drone moving out from inside house through the window at sunrise
4k00:11Milan cathedral piazza del duomo aerial view, drone moving out from inside house through the window at sunrise
Piazza del Popolo in Rome - aerial view of the city
4k00:14Piazza del Popolo in Rome - aerial view of the city
Aerial drone panoramic video of iconic Saint Mark's square or Piazza San Marco featuring Doge's Palace, Basilica and Campanile, Venice, Italy
4k00:10Aerial drone panoramic video of iconic Saint Mark's square or Piazza San Marco featuring Doge's Palace, Basilica and Campanile, Venice, Italy
Aerial view of Piazza Duomo in front of the gothic cathedral in the center. Drone view of the gallery and rooftops during the day. Flight over the city. People in the city. Milan. Italy,
4k00:10Aerial view of Piazza Duomo in front of the gothic cathedral in the center. Drone view of the gallery and rooftops during the day. Flight over the city. People in the city. Milan. Italy,

Related video keywords