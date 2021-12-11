All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial drone video of iconic Castel Sant'Angelo a fortified medieval castle housing paintings collections in Renaissance style, historic city of Rome, Italy
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083735823
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|87.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 2015 : Aerial shot over central Rome at sunset with view of river Tiber, Vatican City and Castel Sant'Angelo
Related video keywords
aerialancientangeloarchitecturebridgebuildingcapitalcastelcastel sant'angelochristianitycitycityscapeculturedestinationeuropeeuropeanfamousfortificationfortresshadrianhistorichistoricalhistoryitalianitalylandmarkmausoleummonumentoldponteriverromaromanromesaintsantsantangelosculpturesightseeingstatuetibertourismtouristtravelurbanvaticanviewwater