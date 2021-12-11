All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Preparing food on rotating barbecue. Rotating grill with roasting vegetables and pork ribs
L
By Lazartivan
- Stock footage ID: 1083735622
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|55.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:34Christmas family dinner. Roasted chicken with herbs, oranges, cranberries on rotating background, slow-motion shooting.
4k00:12Juicy delicious sausages are fried on a hot red-hot grill. The meat rotates on a skewer around its axis. Food festival Fried juicy meat from which steam comes. Juicy grilled sausages. Hot dogs share h
4k00:11Juicy delicious barbecue is fried on hot coals on the grill. It rotates on a spit around its axis. Food festival Fried juicy meat on skewers. Pork meat is fried on coals.
hd00:15Traditional Czech and Hungarian sweet bakery trdelnik cooked on the street of Budapest, slowmotion