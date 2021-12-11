All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Continuous line, drawing of face, fashion concept, woman beauty minimalist
M
By Michiru13
- Stock footage ID: 1083735583
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|1.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|735 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Self drawing simple animation of single continuous one line drawing of female face. Beauty girl or woman portrait. Drawing by hand, black lines on a white background.
4k00:10Self drawing simple animation of single continuous one line drawing of female face. Beauty girl or woman portrait, side view. Drawing by hand, black lines on a white background.
4k00:10Self drawing animation of continuous line drawing of young fashionable couple with shopping bags
hd00:07Face of an Afro American woman with a turban in a modern abstract minimalist one line style. Continuous black line simple drawing. Isolated on white. Fashion illustration.
Related video keywords
abstractabstract faceanimationapplicationavatarbeautifulbeautycarecharactercollectionconceptcontinuouscontourcreativecurvedecorativedesignelegantemblemeyesfacefashionfemalegirlglamourhairheadladylineminimalismmodeloneone lineoutlinepersonportraitprettyprofilesalonselfsidesignsilhouettesinglesingle linesketchsymboltrendywoman