 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young woman travelling with face mask to protect from COVID-19. Passenger beside scoreboard in airport with flights schedule blurred

U

By UpStock 701

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735559
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV412.2 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV13.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Happy Hispanic Teen Girl Rides In The Back Of Convertible, Raises Arm in The Air
hd00:09Happy Hispanic Teen Girl Rides In The Back Of Convertible, Raises Arm in The Air
Young pretty girl in car, leans out passenger side car window, wind stirs her hair, she looks at the night city, night road, girl looking at the camera.
4k00:16Young pretty girl in car, leans out passenger side car window, wind stirs her hair, she looks at the night city, night road, girl looking at the camera.
Portrait of Beautiful Woman Driving Car, Has Fun, Listens to Music and Dances. Camera Shot Made From the Front Windshield.
4k00:14Portrait of Beautiful Woman Driving Car, Has Fun, Listens to Music and Dances. Camera Shot Made From the Front Windshield.
Happy family tourists mother, father, son little boy child in airport in protective medical face mask. Safe travel tourism kid. Virus outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19 flu quarantine pandemic. slow-mo 4 K
4k00:08Happy family tourists mother, father, son little boy child in airport in protective medical face mask. Safe travel tourism kid. Virus outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19 flu quarantine pandemic. slow-mo 4 K
Woman thinking and looking out from train window, extreme close up shot of her eye. Blurred background, dim natural light at evening time. High speed carriage run fast, slow motion shot
hd00:30Woman thinking and looking out from train window, extreme close up shot of her eye. Blurred background, dim natural light at evening time. High speed carriage run fast, slow motion shot
Teen girl rides the subway at night and used smartphone
hd00:35Teen girl rides the subway at night and used smartphone
Slow motion woman in face mask is enjoying the sunset with landing airplane on background. Safe travels under COVID-19. Aircraft is arriving at the airport during coronavirus pandemic on sunny evening
hd00:22Slow motion woman in face mask is enjoying the sunset with landing airplane on background. Safe travels under COVID-19. Aircraft is arriving at the airport during coronavirus pandemic on sunny evening
Profile Of A Beautiful Teen, Driving In Desert At Sunset
hd00:21Profile Of A Beautiful Teen, Driving In Desert At Sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cinematic shot of young happy woman is caressing with affection her beloved man's face in car before departure to their romantic destination together at night while raining.
4k00:22Cinematic shot of young happy woman is caressing with affection her beloved man's face in car before departure to their romantic destination together at night while raining.
Pretty woman in car looking in mirror and adjusting hair
4k00:15Pretty woman in car looking in mirror and adjusting hair
Same model in other videos
Girl use QR code of COVID-19 vaccine certificate to check-in on her flight in the airport. QR-code of vaccination from coronavirus on screen of smartphone with aeroplane boarding on background
4k00:08Girl use QR code of COVID-19 vaccine certificate to check-in on her flight in the airport. QR-code of vaccination from coronavirus on screen of smartphone with aeroplane boarding on background
Automatic robot waiter brings order to young woman in the restaurant. Programmed robotic machine with screen brings tray to client with drinks
4k00:14Automatic robot waiter brings order to young woman in the restaurant. Programmed robotic machine with screen brings tray to client with drinks
Young woman travels with QR code, showing COVID-19 vaccine QR-code in airport on the screen of her smartphone. Passenger of flight follows transport safety rules. Departures and arrivals signs
4k00:09Young woman travels with QR code, showing COVID-19 vaccine QR-code in airport on the screen of her smartphone. Passenger of flight follows transport safety rules. Departures and arrivals signs
Young woman passenger waits her flight in the busy airport drinking tea in cafe. She sits under the signs of departures and arrival, names of terminals and customs. People walk around
4k00:09Young woman passenger waits her flight in the busy airport drinking tea in cafe. She sits under the signs of departures and arrival, names of terminals and customs. People walk around
Passenger in the airport looking at QR code on the screen of smartphone mobile phone. Woman travelling with certificate of vaccination from COVID-19. Flights schedule behind
4k00:06Passenger in the airport looking at QR code on the screen of smartphone mobile phone. Woman travelling with certificate of vaccination from COVID-19. Flights schedule behind
Young woman riding dark brown horse in the field. Wide angle shot, gallop with horse, forest and sky with clouds on the horizon.
4k00:12Young woman riding dark brown horse in the field. Wide angle shot, gallop with horse, forest and sky with clouds on the horizon.
Young woman horse rider slowly walks with horse in the field at farmland. Amazing landscape around with forests, sky with deep clouds.
4k00:11Young woman horse rider slowly walks with horse in the field at farmland. Amazing landscape around with forests, sky with deep clouds.

Related video keywords