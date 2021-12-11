All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Passenger shows QR code of COVID-19 vaccination in airport on screen of smartphone. Checking QR-code for travelling before flight. Aeroplane with no logo boarding at gate on background
U
By UpStock 701
- Stock footage ID: 1083735547
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|643.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|8.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Passenger shows QR code of COVID-19 vaccination in airport on screen of smartphone. Checking QR-code for travelling before trip. Scoreboard with flights schedule on blurred background
4k00:07Hand showing QR code in the airport on the screen of smartphone. Checking travellers for certificate of vaccination from COVID-19 coronavirus. QR-code of vaccinated passenger
4k00:15Close up portrait of a man in a medical mask with a qr code, staying in public transport with a smartphone in his hands. There are few passengers on the shuttle bus.
4k00:06Close up portrait of woman wearing medical mask with qr-code, staying in public transport and looking. There are few passengers on the shuttle bus.
4k00:06Close up portrait of male wearing medical mask with qr-code, staying in public transport and looking at the camera. There are few passengers on the shuttle bus.
4k00:12Close up portrait of male wearing medical mask with qr-code, staying in public transport and looking at the camera. There are few passengers on the shuttle bus.
4k00:11Close up portrait of a man in a medical mask with a qr code, staying in public transport with a smartphone in his hands. There are few passengers on the shuttle bus.