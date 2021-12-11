 
Passenger shows QR code of COVID-19 vaccination in airport on screen of smartphone. Checking QR-code for travelling before flight. Aeroplane with no logo boarding at gate on background

By UpStock 701

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735547
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV643.6 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV8.8 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.8 MB

