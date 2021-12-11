All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Tube with smoke in industrial area polluting the air of city. Damage for ecology and environment from production at metallurgy plant. Red and white plant pipe
U
By UpStock 701
- Stock footage ID: 1083735535
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|30.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Aerial view at the refinery and oil tank at dusk. Business and petrochemical plants, oil storage tanks and for energy and steel pipes in Twilight time
4k00:25Drone extremely near flight between several steel plant tubes through the clouds of smoke, industrial park landscape with autumn trees and plants, air emissions from manufacturing sector, Chelyabinsk
hd00:11Black smoke coming out of diesel generator, air pollution, environmental issue causing global warming