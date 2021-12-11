All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Funny Girl Wearing And Santa Claus Hat Holding A Red Gift Box With Gold Ribbon - Girl Peeking And Hiding Face behind The Present. - close up shot
I
By Inna Kot
- Stock footage ID: 1083735514
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14happy little girl, at Christmas, in the new year festivities asleep wait a gift for the Christmas holiday. christmas in family and children happy and tradition for the Christmas holiday and New Year.
4k00:09happy little girl, at Christmas, in the new year festivities asleep wait a gift for the Christmas holiday.christmas in family and children happy and tradition for the Christmas holiday and New Year.
hd00:08Christmas night, a cheerful family of four people under the Christmas tree, the two kids found a digital tablet in their gift box, mom and the little boy wear a santa claus hat
4k00:36African american kid girl talking to virtual friend indian child opening Christmas gifts during online meeting on New Year holiday by video conference call chat using tablet computer sitting on bed.
hd00:30CLEVELAND, OHIO, DECEMBER 25, 1954: A little boy gets a new toy car while others enjoy spending time together, opening gifts and celebrating Christmas in Cleveland, Ohio in 1954.