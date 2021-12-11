All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman touching phone and holding dollar bills. Online shopping.
I
By Inna Kot
- Stock footage ID: 1083735508
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|139.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Smiling young woman customer holding credit card and smartphone sitting on couch at home. Happy female shopper using instant easy mobile payments making purchase in online store. E-banking app service
4k00:09Pay by phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet. Male client hand on pos-terminal of female seller or store employee at coffee place or food supermarket closeup
4k00:05Purchase by cell-phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet of male client at hotel. Pos-terminal in female hand of store worker close-up. Buy table at coffee place
4k00:17Handheld Camera: Back View of Brunette Man Holding Chroma Key Green Screen Smartphone Watching Content Without Touching or Swiping. Boy Using Mobile Phone, Browsing Internet, Watching Content,
hd00:10Using Online banking payment by network technology internet on wireless development mobile smartphone and tablet sync app with touch pen for Business holding smart phone for shopping coffee shop
4k00:41Attractive business woman commuter using smartphone walking in city of london - RED EPIC DRAGON 6K
Related video keywords
appapplicationbrowsingbusinessbuycell phonecellphoneclickcommerceconnectioncopy spacedevicedisplayelectronicfingerfivegadgetgesturinggreen screenholdingindoorsinformationinternetkeymalemanmediamobilemobile phonemockupnetworkofficeonlinepenphoneportableroomsalescreenshoppingsmartphonesocial mediatechnologytouchtouchscreenusingverticalwebsitewirelesswork